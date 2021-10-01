General Secretary requests removal from São Paulo after being denounced by the MP – 09/30/2021

Douglas Schwartzmann, general secretary of São Paulo Futebol Clube, resigned from his duties today (30) after UOL revealed that the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo made him a defendant alongside Leonardo Serafim, former legal director and strongman of the current administration, due to corruption. In addition to them, the MP denounced the former president of the club Carlos Miguel Aidar, his ex-girlfriend Cinira Mature, the lawyer José Roberto Cortez, Maria Eugenia Cortez and two more people.

He sent a letter to president Julio Casares saying he would need to be away from the club for an indefinite period to “prove his innocence”. According to sources who had access to the letter, Schwartzmann writes that the MP is wrong in his conclusions and will fight to show that he is not to blame.

“It is a request for a license to preserve the institution and the management and I am sure that my innocence will be proven soon,” Douglas told the UOL.

The request was made before opposition advisers were able to file a petition calling for the provisional removal of Serafim and Schwartzmann — the action depended on 63 signatures.

the inquiry

The inquiry determines whether there were crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement or theft through fraud and money laundering committed by tricolor leaders.

The representation investigated the hiring of Iago Maidana, who harmed the coffers of São Paulo, and also illegal commissions in the negotiation with Under Armor and in the hiring of the law firm José Roberto Cortez Advogados.

According to the complaint, Leonardo Serafim would have committed property crime and money laundering during Aidar’s administration in São Paulo. The lawyer was denounced for aggravated theft with a breach of trust and with the help of two or more people. The penalty is imprisonment for three to eight years.

Douglas, in turn, was Aidar’s marketing director and is now the club’s current general secretary. The MP points out that suspicions of irregularities in the exercise of Schwartzmann in the position of marketing director of the Aidar administration hovered. The agency also found evidence of Schartzmann’s participation in a money laundering maneuver.

In a decision published by Judge Marcia Mayumi Okoda Oshiro, it was determined that the accused would respond to the accusations within ten days and still offer documents to specify the intended evidence. They can also appoint witnesses. Serafim says he will speak up in the process, as will Aidar, while Douglas has promised to prove his innocence.