Gerson does not leave the bench, Olympique draws with Galatasaray and goes without a win in the Europa League; game is paralyzed by wild cheering

O Marseille Olympics still without winning in UEFA Europa League. This Thursday, the French team did not go from 0 to 0 with the Galatasaray, at the Velódrome stadium, and tied for the 2nd time in a row in the continental tournament.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli’s team played practically completely, but stopped at the barrier set up by the Turks and couldn’t change the scoreboard, despite 11 submissions.

O Marseille Olympics back to field by French Championship this Sunday, at 12:00 (GMT), against the Lille, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

The game was marked by ugly fights between fans, who threw fireworks and flares at each other in the 1st half and caused the duel to be paralyzed by refereeing (see below).

The fact that the Argentine coach kept the Brazilian Gerson on the bench during the 90 minutes also called attention.

Sampaoli, by the way, only made two changes to Marseille in the match, taking out Bamba Dieng and Harit to put Milik and De la Fuente.

Such as lazio won in the other game of the round, Olympique is currently outside the group E classification zone.

Championship status

With the result, Galatasaray goes to 4 points and currently leads the group E.

The vice-leader is Lazio, with 3 points, while Olympique is in 3rd, with two spots. Lokomotiv Moscow is the lantern, with 1.

Guards try to contain confusion during Olympique vs Galatasaray Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The guy: Under

As it had already been in the debut of Europa League, the Turkish was the best Olympique in the match.

He does a bit of everything on the field, and is responsible for creating the main chances for the Marseille team.

On Thursday, he gave Bamba Dieng a sugary pass to score the winning goal, but his teammate wasted it.

Then Ünder had a great chance in the penalty area and fired a firecracker. Unfortunately for him, the ball was on the scorer’s back, on top of the line.

Still, he didn’t sin by omission, always trying to create something for Olympique.

Bad: Bamba Dieng

The striker was “disappeared” on the field throughout the 1st time, but, even so, he returned to the complementary stage.

In the 2nd half, he had one of the best chances of the match on his feet, but managed to waste it.

Bamba Dieng received a free kick from Ünder, practically at the foot of the crossbar, but arrived a second late and sent him out.

It was enough for coach Jorge Sampaoli to decide to replace him with Milik.

Savagery in the stands

At the end of the 1st half, the game had to be interrupted for about 10 minutes after scenes of wildness among the fans.

Fans of Olympique and Galatasaray threw fireworks and flares at each other, in pitiful scenes.

It was even left for the coach of the Turkish team, Fatih Terim, who had to go to the stands to ask the fans to improve their behavior.

upcoming games

Olympique returns to the field this Sunday, at 12:00 pm (GMT), against the Lille, for the Call 1, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

On the same day, but at 1 pm, Galatasary visits the Rizespor, fur Turkish Championship.

Datasheet

Marseille Olympique 0 x 0 Galatasaray

GOALS: None

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE: Pau López; Lirola, Álvaro González, Saliba and Luan Peres; Guendouzi, Gueye and Harit (De la Fuente); Ünder, Bamba Dieng (Milik) and Payet Technician: Jorge Sampaoli

GALATASARAY: Muslera; Boey (Yedlin), Marcao, Nelsson and Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu (Luyindama) and Cicaldau; Morutan (Kilinc), Akturkoglu (Babel) and Dervisoglu (Diagne) Technician: Fatih Terim