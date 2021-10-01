Get out, crazy! Woman uses cane to avoid leopard attack – News

A woman managed to stop a leopard attack by laying her cane on the animal’s back. The incident was recorded by a surveillance camera outside the urban forest of Aarey Colony, India.

In the recording, the resident is seen as she leaves the house to sit on the porch. In a moment, she notices the presence of the predator in the place.

According to the Times of India, the victim was identified as 55-year-old Nirmala Rambadan Singh. The onslaught left her with scratches on her face, chest and back.

Gajanan Hire, an official with the region’s forest department, classified the leopard as an individual at a young age, after analyzing the wounds on Nirmala’s body.

The official said he was waiting for permission from higher authorities to set up a rescue operation on the perimeter of the attack, which would allow capturing the leopard for relocation.

Worth the click: Prosecutor arrested after walking naked and drunk through town

“There is a protocol to be followed,” explained Hire, who is also calling for urgency in the case — the second in about a month.

Meanwhile, around 10 camera traps were installed in the vicinity of the attack areas, in an attempt to monitor the animal’s movement.

Hire also adds that he has ordered more equipment of the type to assess whether there is more than one leopard linked to the incidents in the locality.

Also in India, a gang of dogs surrounded a leopard to protect a truck driver. Check it out below!