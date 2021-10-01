GloboNews rebuts Prevent Senior’s report on air lynching; watch

Journalists Camila Bonfim, José Roberto Burnier and Leilane Neubarth read live a press release from Prevent Senior in which they accuse Grupo Globo of “lynching in the air” of its commentators, saying that the company could go bankrupt as a result of investigations carried out by the Public Ministry as a result of Covid’s CPI. Live this Friday (1st), during the program Conexão GloboNews, the text was rebutted.

“Yesterday here at Conexão we commented on the investigations about Prevent Senior made by the CPI, ANS and the Public Ministry, about what would happen to the operator’s 550,000 customers if it were to go bankrupt as a result of investigations and the government’s responsibility to guarantee that these beneficiaries are not left unprotected,” began Camila.

Soon afterward, Burnier began to read the company’s note. “The lynching of Prevent Senior by GloboNews commentators before the final investigation and judgment of the facts by the Court, went beyond the limits this Thursday morning. without health insurance is something that transcends journalistic commentary. It borders on economic terrorism.”

GloboNews responds to Prevent Senior

The company justifies, still in a note read by the journalist: “Because it threatens the right to supplementary health. Let it be clear, Prevent denies the systematic complaints and will prove its innocence to justice and has economic solidity to ensure the right to 550 thousand beneficiaries contracted health”.

Leilane, then, countered with a text from GloboNews: “We here at GloboNews clarify that there is no lynching by our commentators. We are only reporting the investigations brought by the authorities into the conduct of Prevent Senior during the pandemic and analyzing the consequences of the disclosure of this conduct may have on customers who now depend on the operator. This information is of unquestionable public interest.”

