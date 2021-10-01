Gloria Estefan says she was sexually abused by a family member when she was 9 years old | Song

Singer Gloria Estefan revealed that she was sexually abused by a member of her family when she was 9 years old.
The 64-year-old Cuban artist based in the US spoke about the abuse in a video on Facebook alongside her daughter Emily and niece Lili.
Gloria Estefan did not reveal who the person who abused her was. But she claimed he was a distant relative her mother trusted.
“He was in a position of power because my mom put me in this music school, and he immediately started talking about how talented he was, and how I needed special attention,” recalled Gloria.
She says she tried to get rid of the abuser, but he threatened her so she wouldn’t report it.
She explained why she decided to talk about it now: “I wanted to talk about it because it’s very important to try to prevent it. I didn’t want to sit here still while you share this and you’re so brave.”
“I knew that one day I would share this story. I was waiting for the right opportunity and space to do this (…) Because we wanted to create this space where we talk about important things and I hope they make a difference for everyone who are watching,” she concluded.
