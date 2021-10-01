Go crazy, man! Faustão is prevented from announcing his show on the Band; understand

The presenter Fausto Silva left Globo to work for the Band, but he still cannot appear on the small screen of the São Paulo station. This Thursday morning (30th), the Band held an event to announce the news in the programming schedule for 2022, and one of the highlights, of course, is the program ‘Faustão na Band’.

The program announcement, however, could not have its host, and it was up to Cris Gomes, director of the attraction, to justify Faustão’s absence during the event. He explained that for contractual reasons Fausto cannot yet appear in a Globo competitor, as his contract with the Marinho family’s TV channel is still in effect.

Even without the presenter, names known to the public were present. Former employees of ‘Domingão’, the traditional dancers and Faustão’s wife, Luciana Cardoso, appeared at the call and gave a taste of what is to come.

“Faustão na Band” debuts in January and will be a daily program in prime time. Much details of the attraction will not be released yet, but the trailer has already announced interviews with celebrities, musical numbers, emotional stories and humor. Band TV promises a format that appeals to the family and portrays the whole of Brazil. Information is from the IG portal.