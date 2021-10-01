God of War Ragnarok: Kratos’ voice blames himself for game delay

In June developer Santa Monica confirmed the game’s postponement God of War Ragnarok for 2022, but only today (30) do we have a clearer idea of ​​the reasons for this decision: the health problems of actor Christopher Judge.

He even went to Twitter for a bit with fans and explained the situation in a series of posts, saying: “From my feelings right this second, I need to be honest and direct. This here was not pre-approved by anyone: to the loved ones fans of the series, Ragnarok it was postponed because of my fault.”

?? in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

“In August 2019, I wasn’t even able to walk,” he explained. “I had to have back surgery and my hips replaced, and then knee surgery. So they were waiting for my rehabilitation. No threats, just lots of love and support. Santa Monica never said a word about what caused the delay. , it’s a very good company and it should give everyone hope.”

No threats, no ,” who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

As this communiqué departed independently from the actor, it is worth pointing out that this is only his view of the situation, and not an official communiqué from the company. That is, it is possible that other factors have also impacted the postponement of the project without your knowledge.

