God of War Ragnarok: Kratos’ voice blames himself for game delay

by

In June developer Santa Monica confirmed the game’s postponement God of War Ragnarok for 2022, but only today (30) do we have a clearer idea of ​​the reasons for this decision: the health problems of actor Christopher Judge.

He even went to Twitter for a bit with fans and explained the situation in a series of posts, saying: “From my feelings right this second, I need to be honest and direct. This here was not pre-approved by anyone: to the loved ones fans of the series, Ragnarok it was postponed because of my fault.”

“In August 2019, I wasn’t even able to walk,” he explained. “I had to have back surgery and my hips replaced, and then knee surgery. So they were waiting for my rehabilitation. No threats, just lots of love and support. Santa Monica never said a word about what caused the delay. , it’s a very good company and it should give everyone hope.”

As this communiqué departed independently from the actor, it is worth pointing out that this is only his view of the situation, and not an official communiqué from the company. That is, it is possible that other factors have also impacted the postponement of the project without your knowledge.

What did you think of these revelations? are looking forward to playing God of War Ragnarok in 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PS4? Comment below!