Google TV officially arrives in Brazil

Google TV is the operating system for smart TVs that came to deliver an enhanced experience to the point of rivaling Samsung’s Tizen and LG’s Web OS. Touted as the successor of Android TV, the new software arrives in Brazil integrated in TCL TV models, expected to arrive in the national market in October.

Despite being released last year, Google TV is still taking its first steps in these parts. The system offers a very simple experience for those who consume digital content, with a very focused footprint for streaming movies, series, shows, podcasts and other third-party services — there is compatibility with Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify, for example.

Have the best choices for you right away, without having to open the applications (Image: Divulgação/Google)

One nice feature is Google’s built-in search, which lets you find the content you like without having to search every app. The system automatically separates them into categories (comedy, drama, musical) and lists everything side by side. The platform gives you access to over 6,500 apps, over 700,000 movies and series episodes, all grouped into topics based on your interest.

More than a mere interface, the system allows you to integrate the smart home and control everything directly from the TV or smartphone. In fact, using the phone keypad to type in the name of your favorite movie is much easier and faster than using old-fashioned TV remote controls. If you feel better, just say “Ok, Google” and command the device with your voice, thanks to the integration with Google Assistant.

Multiple profiles and integration

Google TV offers the opportunity for each person in the house to have a unique profile so that recommendations are targeted to individual tastes. That way, you’ll be able to log into your Google account and enjoy everything bespoke, while not interfering with what other family members watch — as it’s all integrated, content consumed on your mobile phone or on smart speakers will be taken into account.

This means you can start watching a series episode on your mobile, continue to watch it on your desktop, and finish it on TV. The app has Google Store integration to buy or rent movies and put them on a watchlist for later viewing.

TCL TVs are the first with Google TV in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/TCL)

According to the company, the recommendations also consider local content trends on the rise to offer suggestions for discoveries. There are content filters for children and the possibility to add usage times: if your child tries to view outside the stipulated deadline, the system will not load the content.

Remember that the arrival of Google TV does not mark the end of Android TV: according to Google, those who already have a device in this system will continue to use it normally, including periodic updates. The company promises an automatic upgrade from the old interface to the new one on some TV models, although no date has yet been set.