Government announces changes in protocols for stadiums, nightclubs and events

With more than 92% of the population aged 18 or above immunized with at least one dose and the stabilization of Covid-19 indicators in the state, the government decided to take another step to make activity protocols more flexible. At a meeting of the Crisis Cabinet on Wednesday (9/29), among the definitions adopted, is the requirement for proof of vaccination in some activities with high risk of contamination, such as social events, concerts and football matches, and a new limit of occupation in stadiums. Changes will be published by decree and valid from October 1st.

“It does not mean that the pandemic is over and is no longer a threat. The risk still exists, it is still necessary to avoid agglomerations and maintain good hygiene habits. Given this reality, which does not eliminate the risk of contamination, but reduces contagion, we are, always with great care and technical study, advancing in the flexibility that has been taking place for some time. Our technical team worked a lot on what we’ve released now. Everything was thought out and proposed in such a way as to offer the least risk to the population”, said Governor Eduardo Leite, in a live broadcast on social networks this Thursday night (9/30), to publicize the changes, together with the vice-presidential -governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior and the secretary of Health, Arita Bergmann.

The presentation of proof of vaccination, either with one dose, single dose or two doses, becomes a recommendation to all establishments, as a way to guide and educate the public and workers about the importance of immunization against Covid-19. Details are in the Technical Report Cevs/SES nº 16/2021.



The requirement will only be mandatory at social, children’s and entertainment venues such as nightclubs; sports competitions; corporate fairs and exhibitions and the like; concerts, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and the like; theme and amusement parks and the like, circumstances considered to be high risk activities for coronavirus contamination.

Anyone who attends or works in these places must present proof of official vaccination, which can be obtained from the app Connect SUS or by other evidential means, such as a passbook or vaccination card issued by the State Health Department (SES) or other government agency.

The need to present proof will not be immediate for all people, but must follow a schedule, by age group, which takes into account the state vaccination calendar, predicting when each group will be immunized with the first dose or complete vaccination schedule (with second dose or single dose).

Schedule for requirement of the complete vaccination schedule:

• 40 years or older: complete vaccination schedule from October 1st.

• 30 to 39 years: first dose or single dose from October 1st to 31st and full vaccination schedule from November 1st.

• 18 to 29 years old: first dose or single dose from October 1st to November 30th and full vaccination schedule from December 1st.

As anticipated by the governor at the beginning of the month, from October, the use of the dance floor in children’s, social and entertainment events will be released. The conditions involve, in addition to the use of a mask and a distance of one meter between people, the presentation of proof of vaccination in accordance with the immunization schedule, regardless of the audience present.

When there are more than 400 people, testing for workers and the public will also be required, according to Informative Note Cevs/SES n°14/2021. In all of them, it is forbidden for customers to remain standing while consuming food or drinks, including on the dance floor, to avoid contamination. Events with more than 800 people are not allowed at this time.

“We know that people are eager to go out, have fun, meet friends. Yes, our protocols are effective, but everyone’s collaboration is needed. Reinforcement: the pandemic is not over. And if we want to keep admissions and hospitalizations low, we have to maintain care. It is essential that the protocols are maintained”, highlighted the governor.

Corporate fairs and exhibitions, conventions and congresses, which were already allowed with a more limited public, must require a negative Covid test for workers when the public is 2,501 to 10,000 people, in addition to proof of vaccination for both those who work and the public participant. Events of this type with more than 10,000 participants must have, in addition to the other rules, authorization from the Crisis Cabinet in order to be held.

As for sports competitions, the government decided to expand the occupation in places that can control the distance between people and small groups through proof of vaccination. Therefore, it defined that occupancy can be up to 30% of the entire stadium, gymnasium or similar, regardless of the capacity of the sectors and without a maximum number of people, provided that the public remains exclusively seated in places with chairs and guarantees a minimum distance of 1 metro in all directions between people or groups of up to three people. These protocols are mandatory, that is, they must be followed in all regions.

In addition, the presence of monitors to monitor compliance with the distancing protocols and the use of masks will also be mandatory in these large stadiums, in the proportion of one monitor for every 150 people.

For smaller venues that do not have seats for the public, the rule that was in effect was maintained: 40% occupancy ceiling per sector, respecting the maximum number of 2.5 thousand people in the entire stadium, gymnasium or similar. In these competitions, the distance of 1 meter between people or groups must be respected, but Covid regions can define the number of people per group (variable protocols).

The Crisis Cabinet is already planning to hold a test game, on October 9th, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, which has a hybrid space, both with chairs and bleachers, to test and analyze protocols adapted to these locations. it is not possible to control the distance clearly.

Regardless of the size of the stadium, a vaccination certificate must be required, according to the state schedule.

How are the new rules from October:

SPORTS COMPETITIONS

Up to 2,500 people

• Previous rules maintained.

• It starts to require vaccination according to the vaccination schedule.

Over 2,500 people

• It starts to require vaccination according to the vaccination schedule.

• Public occupancy ceiling: exclusive use of spaces with chairs, with a maximum occupancy of 30% with a guarantee of a minimum distance of 1 meter in all directions between groups of up to three people.

• Authorization: from the host municipality, regional authorization (approval of at least 2/3 of the municipalities in the Covid region or from the Crisis Office of the corresponding Covid region) and presence of monitors to monitor compliance with protocols for distance and use of proportion mask 1 for every 150 people.

CHILDREN, SOCIAL AND ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

Expands audience up to 800 (it was 350)

Must have:

• Observing the Mandatory General Protocols, such as the proper and permanent use of a mask and minimum interpersonal distance of 1 meter.

• It is forbidden for customers to remain standing while consuming food or drinks, including on the dance floor.

• Presentation of proof of official vaccination (Connect SUS) according to the state vaccination schedule for the public and workers (Informe Técnico Cevs/SES nº 16/2021).

• Event and authorization, according to the number of people (workers and public) present at the same time:

– up to 400 people: no authorization required;

– from 401 to 800 people: authorization from the host municipality, antigen identification testing for workers/collaborators and the public, according to Informative Note Cevs/SES nº 14/2021.

DANCE FLOOR



Must have:

• Observing the Mandatory General Protocols, such as the proper and permanent use of a mask and minimum interpersonal distance of 1 meter.

• It is forbidden for customers to remain standing while consuming food or drinks, including on the dance floor.

• Presentation of proof of official vaccination (Conecte SUS) according to the state vaccination schedule for the public and workers (Informe Técnico Cevs/SES nº 16/2021).

• Event and authorization, according to the number of people (workers and public) present at the same time:

– up to 400 people: no authorization required;

– from 401 to 800 people: authorization from the host municipality, antigen identification testing for workers/collaborators and the public, according to Informative Note Cevs/SES nº 14/2021.

FAIRS AND CORPORATE EXHIBITIONS, CONVENTIONS, CONFERENCES

• It expands the authorized public up to 10,000, and the Crisis Cabinet may authorize a greater amount.

• Presentation of proof of official vaccination (Conecte SUS) according to the state vaccination schedule for the public and workers (Informe Técnico Cevs/SES nº 16/2021).

• Realization and authorization according to the number of people (workers and public) present at the same time:

– up to 400 people: no authorization required;

– from 401 to 1,200 people: authorization from the municipality;

– from 1,201 to 2,500 people: municipality authorization and regional authorization (approval by at least 2/3 of the municipalities in the Covid region or by the Crisis Office of the corresponding Covid region);

– from 2,501 to 10,000 people: requirements above, presence of monitors to monitor compliance with distancing protocols and use of a mask in the proportion of 1 for every 150 people, antigen identification testing for workers/collaborators, according to the Cevs/SES Information Note No. 14/2021;

– over 10,000 people: above requirements, authorization from the Crisis Cabinet, forwarded by the respective city hall and with the approval of the municipal health surveillance.

