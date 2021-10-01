Government evaluates creating gas vouchers for families receiving Bolsa Família

BRASILIA – Pressured by high inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices, the government is considering creating a kind of gas voucher for vulnerable families, especially beneficiaries of Bolsa Família. Even the direct distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG, cooking gas) cylinders by the government to low-income families is being studied, according to sources participating in the discussions.

In the political wing, the concern is that the rise in output — which mainly harms the poorest — could affect the president during the 2022 campaign.

The investment of R$300 million announced by Petrobras to create a program to subsidize cooking gas for low-income families is considered only the first step in government actions to provide relief in fuel prices. State-owned sources indicate that 400,000 families could be served with the subsidy.

With the program that the government is beginning to develop, the contingent would be in the order of the total beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, which currently covers 14.6 million people.





Fur truck. About 19.1 million people live with severe food insecurity. An increase in the number of people suffering from food shortages is 54% compared to 2018 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Faced with unemployment and rampant inflation, it turns into hope for food for families looking to quench their hunger Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Luis Vander, 39, chooses his pieces and helps organize distribution. He has been living on the streets of Glória Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo The population selects portions of what is left of the meat from the markets Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Hunger queue. Homeless people dispute meat restorative in a truck. Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Women, men and young people huddle in search of the remains of flesh and bones. What they used to ask for dogs, now they ask to be eaten Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo In the state of Rio, 12% of the population live with an income between R$89 and R$178 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Vanessa Avelino, 48, also lives on the streets of Rio and walks to the distribution point, where she separates skin by skin, bone by bone in search of something better to put in her bag Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Research shows that more than 116.8 million people live today without full and permanent access to food Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Extreme poverty that leads people to mine for waste was accentuated in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

The model that should be proposed by the government is not yet closed and there are alternatives under discussion. The possibility of granting a voucher or a voucher to Bolsa Família beneficiaries and even the direct purchase of cylinders by the federal government is being evaluated.

In this case, the proceeds would be distributed to beneficiaries of federal government programs.

Studies to create a program to subsidize the price of gas are being carried out by the Ministry of Citizenship and are not yet on the table of the Ministry of Economy, according to government officials. There is still no cost estimate for the program.

Price above R$100 in 16 states

According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in 16 states the average price of a cylinder is above R$ 100, almost 10% of the minimum wage of R$ 1,100. Since the beginning of the year, the average price of gas cylinders to consumers has risen 31%, from R$ 75.29 at the end of 2020 to R$ 98.70 last week.

The highs were caused by the increase in oil on the international market and the rise of the dollar.

The cooking gas subsidy was a request by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has publicly complained about prices for LPG, gasoline and diesel. The Civil House also participates in the studies. The increases have pressured inflation, which has already exceeded 10% of the rate accumulated in 12 months according to the IPCA-15 of September.

To move forward, however, it will be necessary to find space in the Budget and decide whether the resources to fund the gas voucher will remain within or outside the spending ceiling (a rule that prevents the Union’s expenditure from growing above the previous year’s inflation).

After the announcement that it will allocate R$300 million to subsidize gas cylinders, Petrobras sought out the Ministry of Citizenship, according to sources. The state company is looking for a way to use social assistance data tabulated by the folder to identify the population that needs the benefit.

Although the government wants something higher than the values ​​announced by Petrobras, the Executive is against the project approved by the Chamber that allows the transfer of resources to needy families to buy cooking gas. In this case, the “paternity” of the idea is under discussion. The administration does not want to leave the solution in Congress’ hands.

stabilization fund

Despite the possible impacts on Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign, government officials say the focus of the measures is not electoral, but rather serving vulnerable families.

On another front, Bolsonaro commented on the possibility of creating a fuel price stabilizer fund, as suggested by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The president said he had talked about the proposal with the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, on a flight back from Belo Horizonte. He said that it would be possible to use the resources that Petrobras transfers to the Union, in reference to dividends, and create a regulatory fund.

— Every time you raise, you don’t re-raise the entire raise, or you don’t re-raise any. Makes cash when it is lower and, when it rises, with this cash, you make up for this readjustment up ahead – he said, adding that Lira promised to guide the project to set value for the ICMS, the state tax.

Also under discussion is the possibility of renewing emergency aid, at least for the 25 million informal workers who currently receive the benefit. The political wing of the government does not want to leave these people unattended with rising inflation and the end of emergency aid.

One possibility that emerged this week was to include the renewal of aid in the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatórios (debts arising from court decisions). The PEC was sent to Congress to make room in the spending ceiling and create the new Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil.