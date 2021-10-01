Government of Bahia will offer more than 14 thousand mammograms in October Rosa; see how to apply | Bahia

The State Health Department (Sesab) will offer more than 14 thousand mammography exams in the capital and interior, from October 4th, as part of the “October Rosa” campaign. The action aims to detect breast cancer early to start treating the disease.

The exams will be performed on women aged 40 to 69, with a time previously scheduled on the Sesab website, to avoid queues and crowding in attendance.

In the capital of Bahia, mammograms will be offered in mobile units and at the State Center for Oncology (Cican). Inland, the 21 regional health polyclinics will offer the exams, and scheduling takes place at health posts or municipal health departments.

Estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) indicate that, in 2021, 66,280 new cases of breast cancer will be detected in the country. For women with a positive diagnosis, surgical, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment will be carried out in highly complex oncology units in the Sesab service network.

In the last decade, more than 800,000 bilateral mammograms and 62,000 ultrasounds were performed in women living in 417 municipalities in Bahia.

To be assisted, women must schedule the exam on the Sesab website. On the appointed day, an identity document with photo, SUS card and proof of address in the municipality must be presented.

The program’s differential is the monitoring of women with inconclusive mammograms, with the offer of complementary tests for diagnosis and referral to treatment, aiming at providing comprehensive care. This year, the mobile units must perform at least 140 mammograms per day.

In the capital, mobile units will be parked at the following locations:

Uneb, at Cabula (October 4th to November 13th);

Mansão do Caminho, in São Marcos (October 4th to November 13th);

Military Police Health Department, Avenida Dendezeiros (October 4-30);

Salvador Norte Shopping, São Cristóvão (October 4th to 16th);

41st Military Police Company, Federation (October 18th to 20th);

Lar Harmonia, Piatã (October 21-23);

Headquarters of Sesab, Administrative Center, (October 25th to 27th), UPA de São Caetano, in São Caetano (November 3rd to 13th);

Organization of Auxílio Fraterno, in Queimadinho, Liberdade (3rd to 6th November).

During the October Pink program, there may be some changes in the service locations and these changes will be announced by the organ.

According to Inca, breast cancer is a disease caused by the disordered multiplication of breast cells. This process generates abnormal cells that multiply, forming a tumor.

There are different types of breast cancer, so the disease can evolve in different ways. Some types develop rapidly, while others grow more slowly. These different behaviors are due to the characteristics of each tumor.

Multiple factors are involved in the etiology of breast cancer, as the Inca experts explain. These include: age at first menstruation (below 12 years); menopause after age 55; women who never became pregnant or never had children (nulliparity); first pregnancy after age 30; use of some contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in menopause, especially if for a long time; exposure to ionizing radiation; consumption of alcoholic beverages; high calorie diets; sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition.

Currently, physicians recommend identifying the disease in its early stages through early detection strategies, based on screening and early diagnosis actions.

Biennial mammography for women in the established age group is the indicated screening strategy, while early diagnosis is formed by the tripod: population alert to suspicious signs and symptoms; health professionals trained to assess suspected cases; and health systems and services prepared to ensure timely and quality diagnostic confirmation.

The treatment of breast cancer depends on the stage the disease is in and the type of tumor. It may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and biological therapy (target therapy). When the disease is diagnosed early, treatment has the greatest curative potential.

If the disease already has metastases (when the cancer has spread to other organs), treatment seeks to prolong survival and improve quality of life.

