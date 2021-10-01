Government of Bahia will offer more than 14,000 mammograms in October Pink

After completing 10 years of itinerant actions of awareness, early detection and treatment of breast cancer, the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) will offer more than 14,000 mammography exams in the capital and countryside, starting on October 4th, as part of the “October Rosa” campaign. In the last decade, more than 800,000 bilateral mammograms and 62,000 ultrasounds were performed in women living in 417 municipalities in Bahia.

The exams will be performed on women aged 40 to 69 years, with a time previously scheduled on the Internet, in order to avoid queues and crowding in attendance. In the capital of Bahia, mammograms will be offered in mobile units and at the State Center for Oncology (Cican). Inland, the 21 Regional Health Polyclinics will offer the exams, however, the scheduling takes place at the health posts or at the Municipal Health Departments.

Estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) indicate that in 2021 66,280 new cases of breast cancer will be detected in the country. According to the acting secretary of State Health, Tereza Paim, “the leading cause of death from cancer among women is breast cancer and early diagnosis can lead to a cure in 90% of cases. In addition, when discovered early, the surgical procedure of removing the breast completely can be avoided or complementary procedures such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy can be avoided, increasing the survival of these patients and reducing morbidity”.

For women with a positive diagnosis, surgical, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment will be carried out in highly complex oncology units in the Sesab service network.

Breast cancer

According to information from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), breast cancer is a disease caused by the disordered multiplication of breast cells. This process generates abnormal cells that multiply, forming a tumor. There are several types of breast cancer, so the disease can evolve in different ways. Some types develop rapidly, while others grow more slowly. These different behaviors are due to the characteristics of each tumor.

Multiple factors are involved in the etiology of breast cancer, as the INCA specialists explain, among them are: age at first menstruation (less than 12 years old); menopause after age 55; women who never became pregnant or never had children (nulliparity); first pregnancy after age 30; use of some contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in menopause, especially if for a long time; exposure to ionizing radiation; consumption of alcoholic beverages; high calorie diets; sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition.

Doctors currently recommend identifying the disease in its early stages through early detection strategies, based on screening and early diagnosis actions. Biennial mammography for women in the established age group is the indicated screening strategy, while early diagnosis is formed by the tripod: population alert to suspicious signs and symptoms; health professionals trained to assess suspected cases; and health systems and services prepared to ensure timely and quality diagnostic confirmation.

The treatment of breast cancer depends on the stage the disease is in and the type of tumor. It may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and biological therapy (target therapy). When the disease is diagnosed early, treatment has the greatest curative potential. If the disease already has metastases (when the cancer has spread to other organs), treatment seeks to prolong survival and improve quality of life.

Service

To be assisted, the woman must schedule the exam through the website www.saude.ba.gov.br. On the appointed day, an identity document with photo, SUS card and proof of address in the municipality must be presented. The program’s differential is the monitoring of women with inconclusive mammograms, with the offer of complementary tests for diagnosis and referral to treatment, aiming at providing comprehensive care. This year, the mobile units must perform at least 140 mammograms per day.

The mobile units will be parked at the following locations: UNEB, in Cabula (October 4th to November 13th); Mansão do Caminho, in São Marcos (October 4th to November 13th); Military Police Health Department, Avenida Dendezeiros (October 4-30); Salvador Norte Shopping, São Cristóvão (October 4th to 16th); 41st Military Police Company, Federation (October 18th to 20th); Lar Harmonia, Piatã (October 21-23); headquarters of Sesab, Administrative Center, (October 25th to 27th), UPA of São Caetano, in São Caetano (November 3rd to 13th), and Fraternal Aid Organization, Queimadinho, Liberdade (November 3rd to 6th) .

It is noteworthy that during the Pink October program there may be some changes in the service locations and these changes will be announced in due course.

Women’s Hospital

In addition to the actions of Pink October, the Women’s Hospital will have a special program, which will start on October 4, with the performance of breast punctures (biopsies) for patients, in conjunction with the Polyclinics, in order to reduce the time of the diagnosis and treatment for patients. Throughout the month of October, breast reconstruction surgeries will be performed for cancer patients in the unit.

Also throughout the month of October, there will be lectures to raise awareness about breast cancer, aimed at hospital employees and patients. In the second half of October, wigs from the “Fio Solidário” project will be delivered, in partnership with “Tantinho de Esperança”, for cancer patients at the hospital unit.