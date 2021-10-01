Government says it will expand clean energy, despite investing more in fossils – 10/01/2021

Brazil still has thermoelectric plants, powered by fossil fuels, as the main source of new energy until 2026. Despite this, the Minister of Mines and Energy (MME), Bento Albuquerque, told the column that the forecast for the next ten years is strong expansion of clean energy sources, such as solar and wind. Currently, wind energy represents 10.9% of the Brazilian electricity matrix, and solar energy only 2%.

“There is a great diversity of the more traditional renewable sources. We will continue with a large participation of hydroelectric plants, small hydroelectric plants and biomass. wind sources and solar will expand strongly over the next 10 years,” said the minister.

According to the ministry, there are “great chances of expanding the participation of clean sources” in the Brazilian matrix, but it did not say how much. Today, according to the MME, the Brazilian energy and electrical matrix are among the cleanest and most renewable in the world. According to official figures, 46% of the energy matrix in Brazil, which represents the set of energy sources, comes from clean sources. Worldwide, this percentage is 14%.

“In addition to diversifying the matrix, the objective is to raise this percentage over the next ten years. The sugarcane biomass, the hydroelectricity, wind and solar,” says the folder.

48% of new energy will come from fossils

As shown in the column, the total power of thermoelectric plants contracted by the government of Bolsonaro through auctions in recent years, and which already have some date forecast for entry into operation, exceeds everything that will enter the system over the next few years. five years through solar and wind energy (also contracted via energy auctions).

Despite this, the government says that, for the next 30 years, most scenarios indicate installed solar capacity to reach between 30 and 90 GW in 2050, considering only centralized generation. “This will represent between 5% and 16% of the total. In some scenarios, it reaches more than 100 GW,” stated the MME, in a note.

The ministry explains that the large variation in projections — from 5% to 16% — is justified by the fact that the long-term strategy design takes into account 64 scenarios and, therefore, the participation of sources in the electrical matrix until 2050 can present a wide range.

“Considering the 64 analyzed scenarios, 63 showed a higher renewability than that observed in 2020, that is, the Brazilian electricity matrix, which is already one of the most renewable in the world, has great chances of expanding the participation of clean sources”, stated the MME . “Solar energy grows more and more every day and will soon occupy a prominent place in the matrix. And we also have biomass, natural gas”, completed the folder.

In the column, the minister admitted that “there is still a lot to be done”, but he also stated that the country has demonstrated actions of energy transition to less polluting sources and with less environmental impact. “What is clear is that the country will not shy away from the challenge of undertaking its energy transition, on a clean and more efficient basis,” he said.

Impact of the water crisis

The MME says that, since October 2020, it has adopted measures to mitigate the impact on the electricity sector of the worst scenario of water scarcity in 91 years and states that the use of thermoelectric plants is necessary to allow greater storage of water in the hydroelectric reservoirs, ensuring the energy security of the system.

According to the folder, in addition to the activation of thermoelectric plants, to try to contain the effects of the water crisis, other measures are being taken, such as the import of energy, entry into operation of new projects, voluntary reduction programs and campaigns for conscious energy consumption.

Market for solar and wind

The MME also says that the investment in electricity generation through solar energy is due to a combination of factors.

“First, the source is no longer a novelty in Brazil. We have surpassed the initial phase of implementation of the first projects, and here it has been consolidating and maturing. This process took relatively little time,” he said.

According to the folder, the other factor is that the solar source has become competitive in relation to other sources in the national market. “Along with wind energy, it has been the most competitive source in recent years. Last year, solar energy was the most competitive source in our auction for new energy.”

The MME also highlighted that wind energy is currently the second source of electricity in Brazil, with more than 8,500 wind turbines and more than 720 wind farms.

Is coal a villain?

The ministry also justified the high use of coal as fuel and said that coal currently supplies more than a third (38.5%) of electricity generation in the world. “In addition to being used to generate electricity, coal can be used in the chemical industry, as well as in the production of iron and steel, cement, and hydrogen,” said the folder.

Although the use of coal is still common, according to the MME, in Brazil, coal-fired thermoelectric plants represent only 2% of the installed capacity for generating electricity and 1.3% of energy production.

The folder also highlighted that coal has great relevance in the economy of some regions in the south of the country. “The use in the generation of electric energy is one of the only ways to make the use of coal viable for segments of the carbochemical, fertilizer, olefin, plastic, among others industries”, he says.

The ministry says it is aware that coal is a pollutant and states that, since August, it has been working under the Program for the Sustainable Use of National Mineral Coal, to neutralize the environmental impact.

The program foresees instruments to enable the contracting of new technologically more sustainable thermoelectric plants to replace existing ones, and also considers that the plants should be deactivated by 2050, if technological development capable of neutralizing the emissions of this generation does not occur.

“Therefore, it is not just a matter of choosing between fossil or renewable sources for the generation of electricity. It is a program aimed at an energy transition that allows the development of technological innovations by 2050, enabling other uses of mineral coal in the region or the continuity of thermoelectric generation with net carbon emissions equal to zero”, says the folder.