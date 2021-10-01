Governments must reimburse private hospitals using ANS values, not SUS, STF decides – 09/30/2021 – Balance and Health

The STF (Supreme Court) ruled on Thursday (30) that private hospitals must be reimbursed by the State according to the price list of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) if they are required to treat a patient in the SUS (System Health) by court order.

The decision was unanimous. The ministers rejected the thesis of the Federal District government, which asked the court to establish that compensation should take place in accordance with the SUS table, which has values ​​lower than those of the ANS.

The case came to the Supreme after a person ensured in court the treatment in a private health institution for lack of vacancies in the public network.

At the time, the DF Executive did not pay for the service and the hospital called the courts to collect reimbursement for medical expenses.

The Court of Justice of the DF, then, determined the reimbursement, but the local government appealed for the payment to occur according to SUS prices.

The ministers of the Supreme, however, rejected the thesis and stated that the fairest thing, in these cases, is that the ANS table be observed.

The case was judged in an appeal with recognized general repercussion, which means that the decision will be valid for all similar actions underway in the country.

Rapporteur of the process, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso said that it would be an injustice to grant the State the possibility of following the values ​​of the Unified Health System.

“In the specific case, for example, Unimed will be reimbursed for the same criterion and amount that it would have to pay if the situation were reversed, if a customer of yours, instead of using the Unimed network, had been admitted to an institution linked to the Unified System of Health, he said.

The magistrate said that this is the most appropriate solution as it uses the same criteria of reimbursement made by SUS when a patient is cared for by the private sector.

“It seems reasonable that the reference for reimbursement to the public system for services rendered in favor of beneficiaries of supplementary health should also be used as the maximum limit for compensation for service requests in favor of the State”.