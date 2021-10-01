Grêmio marks the opening of check-in for fans to return to the Arena; see prices | Guild

Grêmio informed the opening of check-in for fans to return to the Arena seats on Sunday, at 20:30, says Sport. From 9 am on this Friday, Grêmio fans will be able to express their desire to be at the stadium and guarantee admission through the arenapoa.com.br website.

The Grêmio note cites the release of 30% of the stadium’s capacity, information confirmed by the government of Rio Grande do Sul earlier this Thursday night. Therefore, about 17 thousand people can follow this weekend’s departure on site.

Fans will need to present a vaccination certificate with proof of the two doses received and also the ticket that will be made available in print. The use of a mask will be mandatory. The portfolios of partners and advisors, generally responsible for ensuring access, will not be used.

1 of 2 Grêmio fans will return to the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Grêmio fans will return to the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Due to the protocols, members with a chair will not be guaranteed presence in their assigned seats. The visiting sectors and the north stands, this one without chairs, will be closed.

Order of priority for fans in the Arena

Members entitled to a seat or seat in the North Bleachers

Group 1: Members with a membership date prior to June/2020 and current tuition fees;

Group 2: Members with membership date from June/2020 and tuition up to date;

Group 3: Supporting members with membership prior to June/2020 and current tuition fees;

Group 4: Member-fans with membership from June/2020 and tuition up to date;

Group 5: members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined up to the moment of accessing the ticket purchase system.

Diamond Fan Member Group 3: 60% discount on Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 50% in Gramado Chairs and 40% in Gold Chairs.

Gold Supporter Member Group 3: 20% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except for opposing fans and boxes.

Diamond Fan Member Group 4: 50% discount on Upper Chairs and North Bleachers; 40% in Gramado Chairs and 30% in Gold Chairs.

Gold Supporter Partner Grupo 4: 10% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except for opposing fans and boxes.

Members entitled to a seat in the Arena or a seat in the north stands must check-in according to the check-in waves and need to print their ticket. Membership cards will not be able to be used at this time.