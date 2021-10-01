Grêmio’s rival against relegation could lose 17 points at Brasileirão

Grêmio may have one less rival in the fight against relegation, Sport, which has 17 points in the competition, could lose all those points. They hired on loan the defender Pedro Henrique, from Inter, who had already played in the competition for Colorado. However, he reached the limit of games for Internacional.

The defender played five times, until then everything was normal, since the CBF prevents only athletes with more than six games for the competition from changing clubs. The problem is that he twice took a yellow card from the reserve bank and this configures actively participating in the game. That is, with seven matches I could not defend Sport in 2021.

Grêmio rival may be penalized in Brasileirão

Pedro Henrique played four times for Leão da Ilha and in one of the matches he was on the bench, making up five games. See what the regulation says:

“Loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). ”

Therefore, Sport would lose 15 points and another 2 points won in draws in these clashes. It is worth remembering that the sporting result will remain valid, the teams that tied with Sport will not add 2 points more.

Internacional does not run the risk of losing points in this case. The player was loaned out and it was up to Sport to understand that he had already played seven games. Thus, Grêmio may have one less rival in the fight against Z4.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Sport Disclosure