GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is listed in South Korea

Collection appeared in the country’s game classification body

The latest trailer for GTA V for the new generation showed, without pity or pity, that many can no longer stand the fifth game of the franchise. Without even mentioning the name GTA VI, Rockstar should try smooth things over with the beloved PlayStation 2 original trilogy. Trilogy remaster found listed on ratings agency in South Korea by the leaker nbel.

The registration was made today at GRAC (Game Rating and Administration Committee), the body responsible for classification of games in South Korea. There are already rumors pointing to the existence of the remastered collection that has Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and when a game is registered in this way, the chances of its coming into existence are practically certain.

According to the classification, the name will be “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” and the collection should arrive to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Switch, mobile and PC versions should arrive next year, according to Kotaku. Rockstar already has a “habit” of leaving computers last.



Sources on the site had previously said that the development of the collection went through difficulties and changed in the last year. Rockstar’s initial launch plan was for October and has now moved to November. While no official confirmation arrives, we can only wait.

Remember that and Grand Theft Auto III turns 20 now on October 22nd and Rockstar promised “surprises” on the matter. “In honor of the 20th anniversary of the genre definer Grand Theft Auto III, we’re going to have even more fun surprises to share, including for GTA Online gamers,” Rockstar said in an official statement on its page in May.

Meanwhile, Rockstar remains quiet about anything while making big money with GTA V, a game that is already in its third generation of consoles, even though more than 240,000 people haven’t liked the idea of ​​recycling the same game so much without least mention something related to the super awaited GTA VI.

