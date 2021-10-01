Guedes announces extension of emergency aid, but adviser corrects it and says government wants Brazil Aid

BRASILIA – At an event at Planalto Palace this Friday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that emergency aid would be extended by Citizenship Minister João Roma. Almost an hour later, the press office of the Ministry of Economy explained that Guedes was referring to Auxílio Brasil, a government program that will replace Bolsa Família.

Help: Government evaluates creating gas vouchers for families receiving Bolsa Família

— Minister Tarcísio (from Freitas, from Infrastructure) is going to sell another 22 airports. Minister Rogério Marinho (of Regional Development) is going to finish the works that were unfinished. Minister João Roma will extend emergency aid. We are a team paddling through Brazil — said Guedes, while speaking at an event about the Green Rural Product Certificate (CPR).

Almost an hour later, the ministry’s office sent the following note to the press in which it clarifies the minister’s speech:

“The Ministry of Economy clarifies that the government wants to extend protection to vulnerable citizens with the new social program Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família”, says the note.

“In the context of explaining where the resources to finance this expenditure expansion will come from, Minister Paulo Guedes cited the need for approval of the Income Tax Reform and also of the PEC for court orders in the National Congress. In his speech during the commemoration event of the 1,000 days of government at the Palácio do Planalto, this Friday, the minister spoke of ‘Emergency Aid’ instead of ‘Auxílio Brasil'”, he adds.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Fur truck. About 19.1 million people live with severe food insecurity. An increase in the number of people suffering from food shortages is 54% compared to 2018 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Faced with unemployment and rampant inflation, it turns into hope for food for families looking to quench their hunger Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Luis Vander, 39, chooses his pieces and helps organize distribution. He has been living on the streets of Glória Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo The population selects portions of what is left of the meat from the markets Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Hunger queue. Homeless people dispute meat restorative in a truck. Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Women, men and young people huddle in search of the remains of flesh and bones. What they used to ask for dogs, now they ask to be eaten Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo In the state of Rio, 12% of the population live with an income between R$89 and R$178 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Vanessa Avelino, 48, also lives on the streets of Rio and walks to the distribution point, where she separates skin by skin, bone by bone in search of something better to put in her bag Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Research shows that more than 116.8 million people live today without full and permanent access to food Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Extreme poverty that leads people to mine for waste was accentuated in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

tax concerns

As GLOBO showed, the government is considering extending the emergency aid, which has the last installment scheduled for October. The objective would be not to leave the 25 million informal workers who currently receive the benefit, created on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, without income. The extension of aid, defended by Minister Roma, is a focus of conflict within the government.

In recent days, members of the economic team had been demonstrating against the extension of the aid. Behind the scenes, they say that the extension outside the budget rules is what worries the most from a fiscal standpoint, and could even increase inflation.

IR 2021: How do I know if I fell in fine mesh? See the status of your declaration

At the same event, speaking before Guedes, Roma affirmed that Auxílio Brasil will be made “within the ceiling” of expenses, the rule that impedes the growth of the Union’s expenses.

— And the federal government will not have its back to the people. We will increasingly be present to alleviate their suffering and improve their quality of life. This will be done with Auxílio Brasil. Inside the roof, Minister Guedes,” he said.

The Minister of Citizenship said that the government acts within fiscal responsibility and without “electoral bias”:

— And here’s a message, for any speculator on duty, since the beginning this government has marched with all fiscal responsibility. This government has marched not with demagoguery, not with an electoral bias.

‘Brazil is taking off’

During his speech, Guedes stated that the country is taking off and that it will grow in this and the coming years.

— Brazil is taking off once again, despite the water crisis, despite all that, despite rising inflation. Brazil got up and started walking,” he said.

MEI: I missed the deadline to pay off debts with the Internal Revenue Service. And now?

Citing the hiring of R$ 544 billion in investments due to the concession of assets to the private sector, he stated that the country will grow and generate jobs:

— Brazil will grow, Brazil will generate jobs. They said that we were going to fall 10%, we fell 4%. They said we were going to hit rock bottom, and we went back into a V. They said we weren’t going to grow and we’re going to grow 5.5%.

Know more

To the point What should the new Administrative Misconduct Law look like?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Journal Luciano Huck is the guest anchor of the CBN Newspaper: ‘I feel privileged to be here’





Guedes also referred to analysts and businessmen who believe that the country will reach 2023 with economic problems:

“And they say now that next year we’re not going to grow up, and we’re going to grow up again.” Now they have started to say that it is in another year (2023) that whoever takes the country will take the country in tatters. It’s the opposite: it’s going to take a country that got up and started to grow.

Solution for fuels

Guedes also stated that it will be necessary to create a “solution” for fuel, whose prices have been rising in recent months. He denied that Bolsonaro is populist:

“Our president is popular. It’s very different from populist.

The minister also demanded the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria and the reform of the Income Tax. Both proposals are necessary to make the Auxílio Brasil program viable, which will replace Bolsa Família.

— Congress approving the PEC dos Precatório and the reform of the Income Tax, we have guaranteed the Bolsa Família to rise by more than 60%, much more than the rise of food or fuels — said Guedes.