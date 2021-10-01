Guedes fears using extraordinary credit to fund emergency aid, say interlocutors

The federal government’s economic team is rushing to make the Auxílio Brasil viable, the government’s bet to replace Bolsa Família, by resolving the breach in precatório and approving the income tax bill.

The formula, according to sources linked to the Ministry of Economy, would be as follows: PEC dos Precatórios + PL of IR = Bolsa Família within the ceiling and the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The approval of the PEC of the precatoria will give fiscal space; and the PL of the IR, will indicate the source.

In a reserved manner, interlocutors with the ministry told the CNN that for Paulo Guedes the expectation is for the thing to go. The minister believes that both the IR and the PEC for court orders should be approved.

And with both, Auxílio Brasil will be kept under the roof. Also according to the sources, Paulo Guedes would have said that the opposition trying to obstruct it would be a mistake, because it would extend the Emergency Aid.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ team welcomes the entry into the field of the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) and understands that the next 30 to 40 days will be the most important for a solution.

Also according to interlocutors with the folder, the fear of Paulo Guedes and the economic team is that if it is not made possible for better or worse: through extraordinary credit, extending the payment of emergency aid for more months and with higher amounts than the current average of R$250.

The minister himself is resistant to the alternative. And the National Treasury has already highlighted the importance of structural problems not being solved with extraordinary measures.

Auxílio Brasil was created with Provisional Measure 1061 of 2021, but the government still needs to resolve the space within the spending ceiling and financial compensation. Starting in November, the benefit will replace Bolsa Família, a program associated with PT governments.

The Chamber of Deputies has already approved the income tax reform bill. The text is currently in the Senate.

The rapporteur, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), estimates that he will deliver the report by the end of October. The vote on the Senate floor would be held in November.

The PEC dos Precatórios is under analysis by a special commission in the Chamber of Deputies. The rapporteur is Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), who met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, on Tuesday (28), to start negotiations on the text.