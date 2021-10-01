Gui Araujo’s ex-girlfriend reveals intimacy: “We’ve never had sex”

The digital influencer Gabi Prado, who participated in the realities A Fazenda, by Record, and On Vacation with Ex Celebs, by MTV, held a chat with also digital influencers Yá Burihan, Vitória Bellato and Any Borges, in the podcast PodDarPrado , on Youtube. Among various subjects, the girls mentioned the name of Gui Araujo, who is confined to the current edition of the rural reality show. They made a rather unusual revelation that puts a little flea behind the ear: “The guy doesn’t have sex?”.

Yá, Vitória, Any and Gui participated in the same edition of On Vacation with Ex Celebs. Vitória joined the attraction as an ex of the digital influencer. Vitória and Any, champion of the first edition of Iha Record and who also had a relationship with him, emphasized that Gui is a guy who thinks he’s always right.

“I had a direct fight,” says Any. “Gui was the only person I ever talked to on the internet”, adds Gabi. “It’s not my place to say the reasons, but he knows very well. But it’s an air of superiority, that what he says is certain”, he continued.

“I talked a lot with Gui. Today we have a good relationship. I’m rooting for him there at the Farm”, said Vitória. “I do not. I was pissed that he won the farmer,” said Gabi.

Vitória revealed that she stayed with Gui Araujo for three weeks. “We stayed, then we fought. Then it came back to stay. It was pretty intense. Then came this holiday thing…”, said the blonde. “Did you really like him? You never dated, right, friend? Did you think about him?”, asked Gabi.

“I already heard a lot of his stories, so I put it in my head… Stories of doing with others what he used to do with me…”, replied Vitória, who was interrupted by the ex-Fazenda. “I think Faustão had to pay him because with how much of a dancer he betrayed Gabi Brandt (digital influencer)”, emphasizes Gabi.

In a warmer part of the conversation, Vitória and Any revealed that they never got to have sex with Gui. “I never had sex with Guilherme. Never”, guaranteed the blonde. “So you didn’t have a deal”, asked Yá. “I hooked up with Gui and I didn’t have sex with him either,” adds Any. “I have several friends who have already hooked up with him and haven’t had sex with him… It’s because he chooses to have sex or not”, pointed out Gabi. “But everything happened, except for that”, said Vitória.