Haas reveals search for experienced reserve driver for season 2022

Haas has made a bet for 2021 and has opened the door for two newcomers to fill the available spots. With this, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher debuted in Formula 1, but always occupying the last positions on the grid and showing difficulties in adapting. With that in mind, the team is looking for an experienced reserve driver for next year. Currently, the team is the only one without a point scored and occupies the last position in the Constructors’ World Cup.

For 2022, Haas has already confirmed the maintenance of the duo Schumacher and Mazepin, despite the rifts between the two. With this, there is no definition of a reserve driver who can help in the tests and also in the development of the car, even more with the change of regulation that will be implemented by Formula 1. The team has Pietro Fittipaldi as a reserve, including performing two stages in the last year — in place of the injured Romain Grosjean — but the Brazilian was not even mentioned.

“We don’t have a reference, it’s missing and that’s an experienced driver. I don’t know exactly how we’re going to do this, there’s more than one way. We’ve talked a little bit, but we haven’t really done anything yet,” said Guenther Steiner, Haas team leader, in an interview with Racer magazine.

“It’s always difficult if you take a reserve driver as a reference. This takes away track time [de Schumacher e Mazepin] during testing and there aren’t many today. So there are pros and cons for everything, but we need to get to this point at some point. I will discuss internally with engineers and see what is best for the team. We haven’t made the decision yet, it’s a very difficult thing to do, so I hope our car is stable enough to do it all. The car is better and easier to drive with someone developed, because it goes faster and gives you confidence”, he continued.

Despite thinking about the possibility of taking a reserve driver, Steiner praised the evolution of the current drivers of the team, who are making their first season in the category.

“At least they learned the whole process, they know the team and that’s why I’ve always said that our goal is to have riders for more than a year. It takes some getting used to, especially as a beginner. I think we are at a decent point for next year with the drivers”, he concluded.

