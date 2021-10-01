Hamilton talks about black or silver Mercedes in the 2022 season

Seven times champion of the Formula 1 and one of the most committed sportsmen against racism in the world, the pilot Lewis Hamilton believes that “it won’t make a difference” if the Mercedes return to using silver in 2022, after two years with the color black in their cars in the category.

“I don’t have a particular feeling about it. I am not involved in this conversation for next year. Originally, we are the ‘Silver Arrows’. When I asked if we could make the car black last year, in terms of symbolism, I hoped that the intention would be to make strides in terms of support. I didn’t expect it to last so long, reaching a second season, which is amazing,” the seven-times champion told GPFans.

“If we go back to the past, it was a nice change, which did not stop us from continuing the internal changes we are making. We continue to fight for diversity, working with all our partners,” followed Lewis, highlighting actions other than the color of the car.

Mercedes W10, from 2019, in the traditional silver color Photo by: Franco Nugnes

“The other day, with UBS — a logistics company and partner of Mercedes — they brought in some kids, trying to inspire the next generation of different young people from all backgrounds,” he reported.

“We have a good program going, so [a cor do carro] it makes no difference,” added Hamilton, who has a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023 and will have compatriot George Russell as his new teammate from 2022.

