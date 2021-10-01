Hang’s testimony made pocketnarist narratives gain traction on the networks





A survey by Bites consulting firm indicated that the testimony of the business owner Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, at Covid’s CPI on Wednesday 29, made narratives favorable to the government regain strength in the networks. Monitoring was registered at the request of the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

In all, according to the consultancy, around 465,000 tweets were published with the leading role of engagement on the right until 5 pm yesterday. Luciano Hang and #CPIdoCirco were the highlights in the mentions, appearing among the most talked about topics of the day.

Since the beginning of the work of the commission of inquiry, the left was largely responsible for echoing the issue on social media. The volume of interactions about Hang was not the highest registered so far, but it surpassed the daily average of mentions to the CPI, of 219 thousand. The opposition’s participation was on Wednesday, however, in the background, as reported by Bites.

“The atmosphere on the networks is the result of Hang’s own strategy, which inflamed followers against the CPI”, Bites informed the newspaper.

Since he was summoned, the businessman has shown himself ‘confident’ with his participation and made his visit to the Senate a ‘spectacle’. Days before the hearing, he recorded a video in which he appears in handcuffs, claiming in a mocking tone that lawmakers would not need to ‘spend money’ buying handcuffs for him. He tried to repeat the gesture when he reached the Senate, but was stopped by the metal detector. To senators, he claimed to be ‘a joke’.

Hang also starred in several attempts to advertise his store during the testimony. In the clearest of them, it showed a video with the company’s commercial. The video, however, was interrupted by the senators. According to Bites, the scene was the motivator of the biggest wave of interactions on the network.

