Hapvida forced doctors to prescribe ‘Covid kit’ and kept a list of ‘offending doctors’, says MPCE – Metro

The Hapvida health plan has responded, for more than a year, to an administrative proceeding instituted by the State Program for Consumer Protection and Defense (Decon), of the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), which investigates complaints about drug prescription from the so-called “Covid kit” to patients in the network. The appeal of the case is expected to be heard in October.

The “Covid kit” includes drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria, and ivermectin, used against worms. However, none of them had been scientifically proven to fight Covid-19.

Since June 2020, the operator is investigated by Decon on the imposition of the use of hydroxychloroquine. O Northeast Diary had access to the investigative procedure.

In testimony to MPCE, the generalist physician from Ceará Felipe Nobre, who worked at the operator from January to May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, reported internal pressures for the prescription of drugs without proven efficacy.

“This pressure happened to all the doctors who worked in the network, especially at the Antônio Prudente hospital”, the doctor revealed to the report.

The professional, who graduated in 2019, stated that the company analyzed the medical records of infected patients, through a system that allows for an audit, to verify whether doctors were prescribing hydroxychloroquine. “With this, they were able to identify who was prescribing or not,” he explains.

He stated that the plan even elaborated a “ranking of offending doctors”, that is, who did not prescribe the drug. “Offenders were seen as enemies of the plan.”

In the aforementioned period, Felipe Nobre also reported that the head of a network health unit stated, in an internal message group on the Whatsapp, that “there is no discussion about hydroxychloroquine”, advising subordinate professionals to stop informing about the possible risks of the medication.

The accomodations were also carried out in person. “I received at least four visits in the office, referring to this prescription, being instructed to prescribe, as it was part of the institution’s protocol, and that they were watching over whether they were prescribing or not”.

In one of these visits, says the doctor, he was even visited in the office by a coordinator who asked him why he did not prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients suspected of having Covid-19. The doctor argued that there were no studies on the effectiveness of the drug against the disease. The generalist was fired by the health operator nine days later.

Felipe Nobre also revealed that about two weeks ago he was contacted by the National Health Agency (ANS), which is also investigating the complaint, to provide clarification (see more information below).

The MPCE calculation is also based on the record of a complaint from a consumer of the plan, who said that she had received a prescription for hydroxychloroquine from a Hapvida doctor without even having been tested for Covid-19.

what does the defense say

In a written defense that appears in the administrative proceeding, in August 2020, the Hapvida Group rebutted, one by one, the doctor’s accusations.

He claimed that there is no imposition on assistant physicians in the prescription of certain medication, expressing the “conviction that the prescription of any and all medications is the prerogative of the assistant physician, and that the patient’s treatment is based on medical autonomy and on the valuation of the relationship doctor-patient”.

He said that he still does not have management over the custody and auditing of medical prescriptions, which are confidential, and this is the responsibility of the health establishments themselves (such as hospitals and clinics).

“Although it has medical professionals as service providers, the signatory has never forced them to inform diagnoses, provide reports, perform or attest acts, nor to prescribe specific medications”, emphasizes the defense.

Finally, he says that, as the doctor already expressed an interest in not providing services to the plan, there was also no interest from the operator in keeping the contract, “not including the breach of the contract as an infraction, nor proof of the accusations made by the professional “.

Regarding the client’s case, the operator informed that it authorized the Covid-19 diagnostic exam, including presenting the procedure password. Upon refuting the arguments, the company asked for the administrative proceeding to be closed.

fine under review

However, in April of this year, the company was fined R$ 468.3 thousand by Decon, for “imposing, without distinction to all registered physicians, that they prescribe certain medications in the treatment of patients with Covid-19”.

According to Decon, the practice disrespects the doctor-patient relationship, violates the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) and the professional autonomy guaranteed by the Code of Medical Ethics.

The MPCE informed that the operator was notified of the decision on April 26, 2021 and presented a defense on May 10, 2021.

In a statement of appeal, Hapvida’s defense considered the doctor’s complaints “empty” and without “any evidential basis”, suggesting that the investigating body should have heard more professionals linked to the company.

Also considered exaggerated the amount of the fine charged, since only two people (and only one consumer) were heard to justify the process. Therefore, the company requested the annulment of the administrative decision or, eventually, the reduction of the fine to the minimum amount provided for by law.

The case is currently being analyzed by the Decon Appeals Board and is expected to be judged in october this year, according to the MPCE.

disciplinary procedure

In response to a letter from Decon, in July 2020, the Regional Council of Medicine of Ceará (Cremec) said it had instituted an internal investigation to investigate the complaint against Hapvida and had called the technical director of the plan for a meeting.

On September 1, 2021, when responding to a request from the CPI on the Pandemic installed in the Federal Senate, Cremec confirmed that there is an ethical-disciplinary process against the company, but could not give details because the investigation remains confidential.

Cremec was contacted by Northeast Diary in the last two days, but did not send feedback on the topic.

Prescription was common, patients say

Health plan clients reveal that, throughout the pandemic, they received medical indication for the cocktail even though they knew that there is no proven scientific efficacy to fight the disease. At the request of the sources, their names will be kept anonymous.

One man stated that, in 2020, he sought care in the network on three occasions for flu-like symptoms and, in all of them, he received the kit. He was even “obliged” to sign a term of responsibility upon delivery of the medications. However, he never took them.

The patient says that a doctor who attended to him at one of the times, visibly embarrassed, said that “it was the hospital’s determination” to prescribe the kit, but that he felt free to not take the chloroquine and ivermectin. With a sore throat, he resorted only to antibiotics.

Subtitle:

Patient’s prescription recommending the use of chloroquine and ivermectin. Photograph:

Personal archive

In January 2021, a 29-year-old woman came to a network hospital on the second day of flu symptoms. Even without a confirmed test, as she was outside the recommended window, the doctor who attended her also prescribed the kit claiming to be “hospital procedure”.

“It even came in a bag”, recalls the woman, confirming the need to sign the consent form. The packages contained individualized pills and only bore the trade name of hydroxychloroquine.

Nor did they confirm what I had. I took it because you trust the doctor’s word and want the disease to pass. But then I tested for Covid and it came back negative. My case was just a virus, a normal flu.

The patient reports that she took a chloroquine tablet on the first day, but at night she did not feel well, “as if the blood pressure was high”, and she stopped using it. Her sister’s doctor also recommended the interruption and gave her another prescription.

In april 2021, a 36-year-old man sought assistance from the plan in the Parangaba neighborhood. Already tested positive for the disease, he received at the office a prescription for a kit with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin – but he was not asked to sign anything.

I followed the step by step the doctor prescribed. Twelve days later I tested negative and went back to work. Four days after the negative I felt bad. Chest pain, gastric pain, vomiting, and my wife took me to the hospital with a heart attack.

The man had a cardiac arrest and had to spend 60 days in hospital, 45 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), undergoing complicated surgeries and hemodialysis. Today, he must follow a controlled medication routine and cannot make great efforts.

For him, who considered himself healthy before the attack, the cardiac complications were a reflection of the use of the drugs in the Covid kit, although doctors have not explained this possibility because they attributed his case to a post-Covid syndrome.

doctor-patient relationship

In defense of the process in Decon, Hapvida recalls an opinion from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), from 2020, for which it is the physician’s decision to carry out the treatment he deems appropriate, provided that the infected patient agrees.

Sought by the report, the CFM declared that opinion No. 4/2020 “is still in force”.

“Complaints against doctors in the exercise of their function must be submitted to the Regional Council of Medicine in the state in which the service was provided”, he adds.

In Ceará, Cremec also issued a note, approved in June 2020, reaffirming the physician’s autonomy in prescribing medicines.

Parallel investigation

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) also opened its own process on August 30, 2021, to determine “possible restrictions, by any means, on the service provider’s freedom to exercise professional activity” in the Hapvida network.

A visit to the company’s headquarters, in Fortaleza, last Monday (27), aimed to gather more information. As the Agency, supervisory servers requested additional documents and gave a period of 5 working days for the operator to manifest.

In addition to the company from Ceará, the headquarters of the São Francisco operator, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), which was acquired by the Hapvida Group in 2019, was also visited.

In a statement, Hapvida stated that “it will present the requested data and is certain that the doubts will be fully clarified”.

consent form

In addition to the supposed imposition on the revenue, the plan was asked about the signing of the consent form by the beneficiaries served in the own network for the prescription of the kit.

“After the deadline, ANS will analyze all information, which will subsidize decisions regarding the measures to be adopted. However, if actions that are not within the Agency’s competence are found, the documents may be forwarded to the competent entities”, he concludes.