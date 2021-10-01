Hawaiian volcano Kilauea erupts for 1st time in nearly a year; see PHOTOS | World

In its first eruption in nearly a year, the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea was filling the crater from its summit with hot red lava and covering the skies with a mixture of smoke and volcanic haze this Thursday (30), the Geological Institute of the United States reported. U.S.
The most recent eruption of Hawaii’s youngest and most active volcano began on Wednesday afternoon.
A rising lava lake is seen inside a crater of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park on Wednesday (29th) — Photo: USGS/M. Patrick/Handout via Reuters
Although the lava does not pose an immediate threat to populated areas, residents living downwind from Kilauea have been warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.
Craters opened in the west wall of one of the craters during the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park on Wednesday (29) — Photo: USGS/M. Patrick/Handout via Reuters
The phenomenon occurs within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has remained open to visitors who want to observe the lava glow and smoke cloud from a safe distance.
Kīlauea’s penultimate eruption took place in December 2020, when a water-filled lake that had formed in the crater evaporated, being replaced by a lake of lava.
Eruption inside Halemaumau crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park on Thursday (30) — Photo: USGS via AP
Two years earlier, a series of earthquakes and a major eruption had wreaked havoc on hundreds of homes and businesses as lava gushed into the ocean over a period of several months to harden and create new terrain.
Eruption inside Halemaumau crater of Kilauea volcano, Hawaii National Park, on Wednesday (29) — Photo: USGS via AP
US Geological Survey (HVO) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist monitors the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park on Wednesday (29) — Photo: USGS/D. Downs/Handout via Reuters
