Hawaiian volcano Kilauea erupts for the first time in nearly a year

In its first eruption in nearly a year, the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea was filling its summit crater with hot, red lava and covering the skies with a mixture of smoke and volcanic haze on Thursday, the US Geological Institute reported.

The most recent eruption of Hawaii’s youngest and most active volcano began yesterday afternoon.

Although the lava does not pose an immediate threat to populated areas, residents living downwind from Kilauea have been warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.

The phenomenon occurs within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has remained open to visitors who want to observe the lava glow and smoke cloud from a safe distance.

Fissures that opened up in the west wall of Halema’uma’u crater are seen during Kilauea volcano eruption Image: Patrick/Handout via REUTERS

The penultimate eruption of Kilauea it happened in December 2020, when a lake filled with water that had formed in the crater evaporated, being replaced by a lake of lava.

Two years earlier, a series of earthquakes and a major eruption had wreaked havoc on hundreds of homes and businesses as lava gushed into the ocean over a period of several months to harden and create new terrain.

*Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York