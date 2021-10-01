Health server is called a “son of a bitch” and gets punched in the mouth at UBS

A 70-year-old man punched a nursing technician in the face at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 1 in Vicente Pires. The aggression took place this Wednesday morning (29/9).

UBS is installed in a rented building. According to health professionals, the man claimed to be the owner of the building and, therefore, would have demanded priority for a particular service. The technique denied the privilege and, as a result, ended up being hit.

The punch hit the nursing technician in the mouth and face. In addition to the physical aggression, the elderly person would have cursed the “son of a bitch” nursing technique.

Professionals called the Federal District Military Police (PMDF) and those involved were taken to the 8th Police Precinct (Structural). At the police station, the elderly man denied the accusations and declared that he was feeling unwell and that the woman had slammed the door, denying assistance. He also claimed not to have punched but, rather, pushed her in the face.

Before the episode, servers demanded more security and better working conditions at UBS. O metropolises contacted the Health Department and sent a note confirming the complaint of aggression.

Read the full note: