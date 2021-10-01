Health to abolish interval for vaccination against covid-19 and flu

The Ministry of Health recommended suspending the interval between the application of vaccines against covid-19 and against the Influenza virus, which causes influenza. The information was confirmed by the holder of the portfolio, Marcelo Queiroga, on a social network.

“Double dose protection: @minsaude’s new recommendation removes the interval between influenza and #Covid19 vaccines. The flu vaccine can be applied from 6 months of age. The entire population can go to a health center and ensure your immunization against the flu!, said Queiroga through his Twitter account.

The minister did not say when the new recommendation will take effect. The decision was taken after a meeting of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI) which recommended to the Ministry of Health the end of the minimum period for application between vaccines, with the aim of increasing vaccination against the two diseases.

Currently, the National Immunization Program (PNI) says that the interval between vaccination against covid-19 and the immunizing agent against Influenza should be at least 14 days. The interval also applies to other vaccines on the National Vaccination Calendar.