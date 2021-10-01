Heinz buys BR Spices right after acquiring Hammer – 09/30/2021 – Market

Kraft Heinz announced this Thursday (30) the purchase of BR Spices, a spice brand from São Paulo. “Investment in new business is part of Brazil’s growth agenda,” stated Fernando Rosa, president of Kraft Heinz Brasil, in a note.

The multinational, which has 3G Capital among its main investors (by Brazilians Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos Alberto), will be the majority shareholder in the company from Jandira, in the interior of São Paulo, in a transaction that must be completed by the end this year. The value of the business was not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, BR Spices has around 70 products in its portfolio. Upon completion of the purchase, founder Gabriel Daniel will continue as CEO. “Kraft Heinz is a strategic partner that can raise BR Spices to another level,” he said in a statement released by the press office.

The purchase takes place a week after Kraft Heinz acquires Hemmer from Santa Catarina. With the last negotiation, it has four brands in the Brazilian market of sauces, condiments and preserves — the company bought Quero in 2011, with a factory in Nerópolis (GO).

One of the main regional competitors is Predilecta Alimentos, owner of the Predilecta, Salsaretti, Minas Mais, Cajamar, Stella d’Oro and Só Fruta brands. Headquartered in Matão (SP), the company has a strong presence in the Southeast and is expanding its sales to the Northeast. Its sixth factory is being built in Rio Largo (AL).

Kraft Heinz was formed in 2015 from the merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz, led by Warren Buffett’s companies 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. 3G Capital is also present in several important businesses, such as Burger King, AB InBev and Lojas Americanas.​