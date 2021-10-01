Hello, hello, Martian: Ingenuity helicopter fails to take off on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter will need to wait a few weeks for its next flight. All because Mars is currently on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun—which makes communications with spacecraft stationed there difficult. But aside from solar conjunctions, the helicopter has another problem: it has to adapt to a constantly changing atmosphere.

The problem comes down to the fact that Ingenuity has done well (too well) what NASA designed it for. The plan was for the helicopter to demonstrate its ability to perform controlled, powered flight on Mars for the sake of future exploration of the planet—and hopefully allow more regular travel to it someday.

The helicopter demonstrated this in five flights. After passing these tests, he was promoted to a Martian scout, flying through the orange and cloudy skies to help the Perseverance rover on its scientific mission. He also did it very well.

But, having endured all these challenges, the Ingenuity helicopter finds itself in the awkward position of having to learn how to fly differently to adapt to changing Mars seasons; when the planet gets colder, atmospheric pressure drops. As a result, a test flight that was scheduled for Sept. 18 to experiment with the atmospheric changes was automatically canceled by Ingenuity after the helicopter detected irregularities in its engines.

The anomaly is not yet fully understood. But according to a post from deputy chief of operations Jaakko Karras, it affected two of the six engines that drive the mechanism that controls the helicopter’s starting. These engines, called servos, undergo regular, automated testing on Mars.

“Servo engines are much smaller than the engines that turn the rotors, but they do an enormous amount of work and are essential for controlled and stable flight,” wrote Karras. “Because of its importance, Ingenuity does an automated check on the servos before each flight.”

So far, what NASA understood about the anomaly in the servos is that the engines were swaying a little. Additional tests were run on September 21st and 23rd and nothing different happened. So perhaps the problem was a fluke.

“One theory that may explain what is happening is that the moving parts in the servo gearboxes and swashplate joints — a device that transforms the helicopter’s flight controls commands into the movement of the main rotor blades — are starting to show wear. This happens now that Ingenuity has flown well over twice as many originally planned flights (13 completed in view of five planned),” wrote Karras. “Another theory is that the high-speed rotation test left the top rotor in a position that charges servos 1 and 2 in a unique way of inducing oscillation that we hadn’t anticipated before.”

The problem doesn’t look catastrophic, and with additional tests showing that the problems are punctual, the helicopter will likely be airborne again soon. THE solar conjunction from October 2nd to 14th. If Ingenuity continues to impress, as it has done so far, it will have no problem flying in the Martian atmosphere in winter.