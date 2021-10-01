Home wind energy: how to produce and how much to install – Business

With a market still in its infancy throughout Brazil, the use of mini wind turbines for Distributed Power Generation is still not so well known. The production of wind energy at home works the same as that of large wind farms, however, with a reduced size.

Technology can gain new adherents, as does the solar energy, with the high cost of electricity throughout the country, a consequence of the water crisis and the use of thermoelectric plants.

According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) provided by the Union of Industries of Energy and Services of the Electric Sector in Ceará (Sindienergia-CE), from 2008 to 2021 Ceará has 27 mini plants in eight municipalities, which supply 90 units, since a plant can supply energy to more than one residence.

How it works

The coordinator of the Electrical Engineering course at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Raphael Amaral, explains that the operation is very similar to large-scale wind turbines. Raphael Amaral Professor of Electrical Engineering at UFC “The difference is that it has to be adapted to the urban perimeter, so they are not as widespread as solar energy.”

“They work the same way and have the same components. It has a blade system that absorbs energy from the winds, transforms it into movement and turns a generator which makes electricity available to the unit in different ways”, adds mechanical engineer Luiz César Sampaio.

For the system to work, it is necessary to use some technology capable of transforming the captured energy so that it can be used as electricity, as explained by Sampaio, also director and founder of Enersud, a company that works with distributed generation devices for homes.

“One of those ways is to take the energy and move it to a device called inverter, which will transform that energy. This is true for both small and large systems. With this technology it is possible to inject into your home’s network and even export to the street”.

There is also a more traditional system known as off grid. In this, accumulators are used, that is, batteries that store energy when the wind is at its strongest. The energy is “stored” in the battery and it, through another type of inverter, transforms it to be used.

“This energy generated from the battery normally cannot be injected into the grid, it has to be used in isolation, so it is very good for isolated houses, isolated systems. It has properties that frequently lack light and, in this wind system, you get the energy generated by the turbine, it is stored in the battery and when needed, it is available there”, points out Sampaio.

Another option is to use only the turbine and, with electronic devices that cost less than R$ 10, directly feed lighting posts and networks. “You take the direct power from the turbine and distributes for certain uses, however, the condition is that it has a very constant flow, in addition, the application is simpler”. Subtitle:

Systems are best suited for terrain areas Photograph:

Disclosure/Enersud

Who is it for?

According to Sampaio, wind turbines are more useful in off-grid applications. However, to decide whether it is advantageous, it is necessary to assess the environmental conditions in which the residence is installed, since a good wind circulation for the system to be activated.

Therefore, an engineer’s recommendation is to complement the wind system with solar, in order to ensure a complete supply of electricity from production from renewable sources. Luiz César Sampaio Mechanical Engineer “The solar system suffers a lot from the drainage it suffers at night, when there is no sun. Wind power, in turn, increases the energy’s autonomy time. In places where the wind is very good, you can use wind power alone, whereas in places with a lot of cloudiness, both complement each other”.

The coordinator of Electrical Engineering at UFC also points out that the wind system has some inconveniences. “There is the noise and the fact that maintenance is more frequent due to the moving parts. It is a more advantageous option for those who have big land”.

How much

The costs for the installation of a wind system vary according to the desired power, which can be from 500 W to 6,000 W, with prices of R$2.7 thousand up to R$50 thousand.