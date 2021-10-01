‘Hope House’ that had resisted the lava from the volcano in the Canary Islands is destroyed: ‘We lost everything’

The house that had been spared amid the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, was also destroyed. The image of the unspoilt cottage surrounded by what was left after the lava flow was shared around the world and celebrated as a sign of hope. This Wednesday, however, the Danish couple who owned the property confirmed that the property also collapsed.

“Everything is destroyed. We’ve lost everything from our beloved island. Is very sad. Inge and I are devastated – lamented the owner of the house, Rainer Cocq, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The photograph was taken with a drone by Spaniard Alfonso Escalero and posted on his page on a social network. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rainer and his wife, Inge, had not visited the island since early 2020, and learned about the state of their residence thanks to Escalero’s registration.

A week later, however, Rainer learned that the material expelled by the rock had destroyed not only the 45-square-meter country house, but also the woman’s garden, where there were palm trees and dragon trees and the three thousand meters of her vineyards, whose grapes soon would be harvested. “Part of our lives was lost in this,” said the retired businessman.

He says that at this time of year both would already be packing their bags to leave the Danish cold and enjoy the climate of La Palma. “We used to go in October and November to pick the grapes. But now there’s nothing left. First he swallowed the vines. Now it also devoured our house – he said.

More than 30 years ago, Inge and Rainer Cocq decided that they were going to buy a house in La Palma. That was when they met Ada, who had lived on the island since 1976 and ran a construction company with her husband and brother-in-law. They then designed the cottage for the couple in the village of El Paraíso, one of the most affected by the volcano’s lava so far.

Lava reaches the sea

The volcano’s lava formed a 50-meter “pyramid” after reaching the sea on Tuesday night, according to the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO). Clouds of vapor were seen when magma came into contact with water, raising concerns about the release of toxic gases and chemical reactions that can irritate the eyes and skin and impair breathing. According to the European satellite program Copernicus, the lava destroyed 656 houses in 10 days of eruption and affected 744 buildings. The surface covered by the magma covers an area of ​​267.5 hectares.