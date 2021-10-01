Hospital César Cals offers 600 mammograms for women and men in Fortaleza

Dr. César Cals General Hospital is offering 600 mammograms for women and men. The institution receives the demands from this Friday, October 1st. To schedule a service, requests must be made through a Basic Health Unit, in Fortaleza, and the Municipal Health Departments, in other cities. The initiative is an allusion to Pink October, which seeks to reinforce the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

The HGCC uses the date to also draw attention to cases of breast cancer in men. “It accounts for 1%, according to some scientific studies, or less than 1% of breast cancer cases. As the incidence is very small, routine mammograms and ultrasounds are not indicated”, advises the mastologist and medical director of the HGCC, Antonio de Pádua Almeida Carneiro.

Mammography in men is necessary when medically indicated, after evaluation. At the HGCC, this public will be able to schedule the exam at the request of the health professional. “Those who have an indication for the exam can look for the HGCC, make an appointment at the Basic Health Unit or the municipality where they live”, points out the nurse at the Imaging Center, Gilvânia Cambraia.

Physician Paulo Ponte Prado, who works as head of the Endoscopy and Imaging Service at the HGCC, discovered a nodule measuring approximately one centimeter when he passed his hand over his pectoral. “I was surprised that I didn’t notice it before, as it was very evident and the man has little breast tissue to hide a nodule that was already so developed”, he says.

With a history of cases of breast cancer in his family, Paulo soon sought medical attention. He had a confirmed diagnosis of 1.5 cm invasive ductal carcinoma and, during treatment, underwent surgery. Both the procedure and the biopsies were successful. “I’m fine and undergoing radiotherapy. One should not be discouraged by the diagnosis and trust the treatment”, he encourages.

Paulo emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer. “The earlier diagnosed, the greater the chances of a cure, the less mutilating surgery is, and the preservation of male or female aesthetics in a greater proportion of cases”, says the director.

The doctor also adds that healthy habits are essential for preventing the disease. “Lifestyle changes, such as maintaining adequate body weight, that is, having a diet that maintains weight without major variations throughout life, adopting a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and cereals, and especially foods Whole grains, in addition to avoiding processed foods, can reduce the chance of tumors appearing by up to 50%”, informed Pádua Almeida Carneiro.

