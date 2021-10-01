Hospital Santa Lucia will continue as a reference for cardiac patients by SUS in Poços de Caldas, says direction | South of Minas

The Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Poços de Caldas (MG), will continue as a reference for cardiac care by SUS. The board of the hospital was on Thursday (30) in a meeting with the state secretary of Health, Fábio Baccheretti, in Belo Horizonte (MG) and managed to keep the accreditation.

The hospital was at risk of being disqualified as a reference for care in the urgency and emergency care network for infarcted patients and victims of stroke in the Southern Macroregion, according to the new eligibility criteria of the state hospital care policy, Valora Minas.

Hospital Santa Lúcia has been treating cardiac patients in Poços de Caldas and region for 11 years. In the last six years, more than eight thousand patients were seen. Last Tuesday (28), the State even confirmed that the hospital could no longer provide these services.

The Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas also confirmed that it was sought by the State to be the gateway for these patients. Several health authorities in the region demonstrated against the state decision and after this meeting in Belo Horizonte, the hospital’s director, Assad Aun Netto, informed that the state has backtracked and that the hospital will continue treating cardiac patients.

As the hospital director, at the meeting held this Thursday, it was agreed that the hospital provides relevant services to Poços de Caldas and region and therefore, will not be disqualified and the service will continue.

The State Department of Health was contacted, but so far has not commented on the matter.