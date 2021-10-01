How much does it cost and what does it take to see the Libertadores final in Uruguay – 10/01/2021

Palmeiras and Flamengo will play the Libertadores final on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. It will be almost two months until the dispute for the big decision and many people already want to plan to follow this decision in the Uruguayan capital.

O UOL gathered what is known so far about ticket sales, travel and even protocols because of the pandemic

Tickets

Conmebol already has the official signal that 50% of the stadium’s public capacity will be available, but is intensifying talks with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and the local government to have maximum capacity. According to columnist Marcel Rizzo, the clubs will keep 50% of the available load, and Conmebol with the other half.

The Centenário stadium has a capacity for just over 60 thousand people. Currently, the maximum audience would be 30,000 and each club would therefore have 7,500 tickets to sell to its fans. The other 15,000 are with Conmebol, which uses part for guests and another for the sale of hospitality packages. Another percentage is set aside to be sold to residents of the host city, in the case of Montevideo.

So far, there is no information on how much the ticket will cost or where they can be purchased. Everything will depend on the negotiation between Conmebol and the Uruguayan government to officially close the number of fans at the stadium.

Travel

The Libertadores final made the two main airlines in Brazil triple the offer of flights departing from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to Montevideo, the scene of the single game of the decision.

Until mid-September, Gol and Latam had 11 weekly flights from Brazil to the Uruguayan capital. Now the forecast is that they will have at least 41 in the week of the confrontation. Due to increased demand, fans have found it difficult to buy tickets and get accommodation.

To travel by plane to Uruguay, fans will need to shell out a trifle of R$ 8,000, according to data from the Decolar website, which specializes in travel. In another period, without Libertadores, traveling to the neighboring country is much cheaper: around R$ 1.1 thousand.

A solution found by the fans was to seek packages from tourist agencies. Even before I knew what the final would be, several had already been purchased. None of them came out for less than R$5,000, an amount that has already increased considerably with the definitions.

Flamengo, for example, released a travel service for anyone interested in watching the tournament decision in Montevideo. The individual price varies between R$9.4 thousand and R$13.9 thousand. The package includes a ticket, which is the biggest headache for fans today, as well as two nights’ accommodation — the trip is scheduled for November 26, the day before the decision, and the return for November 28.

So far, Palmeiras has not released any official club package.

covid

So far, Uruguay remains closed to the entry of Brazilians because of the pandemic. But calm down. The borders should be reopened in November, which won’t cause any problems for those who want to accompany his team in Montevideo. But there is a catch.

Whoever decides to invest the money (which will not be small) for this trip will have to comply with some requirements: the tourist will need a vaccination certificate and a PCR test, in addition to an identification document.