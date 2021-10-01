How Tembici became the survivor among shared bicycles – and raised another R$420 million

Tomás Martins and Maurício Villar, from Tembici (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Those who walked the streets of the main Brazilian metropolises before the new coronavirus pandemic probably remember shared bicycles and scooters. This fad for individual urban micromobility reflected American and Chinese trends. And, just like in these countries, few businesses of this type are left to tell their story in Brazil.

One of them is Tembici, responsible for the shared bicycles that bear the Itaú Unibanco brand. The startup not only survived the competition and the pandemic, but built a business model that resulted in positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). Now, looking at the end of the lockdowns, Tembici raised a new capital injection.

Tembici announced this Thursday (30) the funding of R$420 million (US$80 million). The funds came from the sale of participation in the business (equity) and financing. Tembici does not open how much was captured on each front.

In equity, series C was led by Crescera Capital, manager of private equity and venture capital which has in its portfolio businesses such as Convenia, EasyCrédito, Grupo Zelo and Oba Hortifruti. Other funds that participated in the round are Endeavor Catalyst, Igah Ventures, IFC, Pipo Capital, Redpoint events and Valor Capital Group. In terms of financing, the startup raised funds with Itaú and Santander in specific lines for ESG businesses (a movement that unites concepts such as concern for the environment, corporate governance and social responsibility).

O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, interviewed Tomás Martins. Tembici’s co-founder explained how the urban micromobility startup built its business model and how it will use the new features. Martins also shared the financial projections for 2021, which include an annualized revenue of R$ 180 million.

“We left this moment of pandemic practically alone in the shared bicycle market in Latin America. At the same time, many people want to use these bikes. We decided to accelerate our capture to capture the moment.”

In the pandemic, delivery people and bikes electric

Tembici had been growing strongly – until the first half of March 2020. Commuting trips for work fell in the first wave of the pandemic, but two other profiles were in evidence: front-line professionals and deliverymen.

The result: the use of bicycles shared only by professionals in the last-mile branch grew tenfold between March 2020 and September 2021. Today, trips in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with the delivery profile already represent 21% from the Tembici base.

Delivery people use the bikes for four to six hours a day for multiple trips, while mobility users use them for about 40 minutes over two trips a day. Tembici created a specific plan for last mile professionals in September 2020. Called “Professional”, the plan costs R$ 12.90 weekly and allows up to four hours of use twice a day.

From the second half of 2020, which had a low in social isolation rates, the shared bicycle also gained consideration among mobility users. The medium was seen as an alternative for part of the journey by public transport – especially with the arrival of electric bicycles, also in September 2020. They allow you to travel longer or steeper distances with less fatigue.

In October 2020, Tembici registered the same level of travel seen at the beginning of the same year. At the turn of 2021, it reached a positive Ebitda.

The movement has been steadily increasing since then. The number of trips grew 33% between January and June 2021. Martins says that the months of August and September 2021 were Tembici’s best months in terms of usage and revenue.

So the startup decided to make a new round just nine months after its B series. “We saw a favorable scenario to expand our investments and expand aggressively.”

The investment series

Tembici was created by entrepreneurs Tomás Martins and Maurício Villar in 2010. In the beginning, the company focused on projects for the private sector (residential and commercial condominiums). The business gained scale in 2017, when Tembici acquired a competitor that was almost 10 times its size, Samba Transportes, and started operating the bicycle rental service of Itaú Unibanco.

Tembici’s $15 million Series A was used to prove that revenue could come not just from brand sponsorship, but from monthly fees charged to users. Today, revenue is divided equally between the B2B and B2C fronts – the division was 80% and 20% in 2017, respectively.

Its series B of US$ 47 million, raised in 2020, is being applied in hirings; technology for the electric bikes themselves and for collecting more user behavior data; and marketing.

The focus of the current C series is exclusively on growth. Tembici will use the R$420 million raised to deepen the most recent bets, such as e-bikes and last-mile delivery services.

Tembici has 16,000 bicycles today, 1,000 of them electric. The plan is to add another 10,000 bicycles, “most of them electric”. The startup will also expand its presence in current cities and will reach Brasília. Tembici is currently in cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Recife, Porto Alegre, Santiago (Chile) and Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Martins says that there is still a lot of space for bicycles in Latin America. The entrepreneur estimates an average of 300,000 bicycles in the region by 2026, based on average bicycles at fixed stations in the largest cities in the United States and Europe. “To compare two large cities: while New York has 15,000 bicycles, São Paulo has only 3,000. We see a very large space for penetration, and especially with electric bicycles.”

The Problems of Shared Bikes

O InfoMoney he’s already explained the rise and fall of shared bicycle and scooter startups in an earlier Tembici story.

Electric bicycles and scooters were successful in China a few years ago, but this has not been reflected in profitability for its main companies. Ofo, one of the largest Chinese companies in the sector, was created in 2014 and raised US$ 2.2 billion with investment funds. But at the end of 2018, OFO considered bankruptcy and faced protests from users who wanted their money back. Other Chinese bike-share startups, such as Mobike and Bluegogo, also struggled financially.

The oversupply led to “bicycle cemeteries” scattered across China, spaces where equipment was piled up and abandoned. According to a report made at the time by the British magazine The Economist, it was precisely the raising from investment funds that supported the expansion of businesses such as OFO for so long. Now, the company invests in an e-commerce vertical.

Grow, which received an additional $150 million in funding after the merger between Brazilian bicycle startup Yellow and Mexican scooter startup Grin, carried out a restructuring that even ended the use of bicycles in January 2020. The company ended up asking for it. judicial reorganization in July of the same year.

Martins argues that Tembici’s positive Ebitda comes from three components of its business model: fixed stations, investment in the quality of bicycles and communication with public and private entities. But it was also helped by a review of financial metrics and investments in operational efficiency and technology throughout the pandemic.

“While revenue grew 50% since March 2020, the gross margin tripled”, says Martins. The gross margin, the company’s ability to transform its revenue into gross profit, is currently around 60%.

To increase revenue with operational efficiency, Tembici claims that more people use the same bicycles, precisely because the profiles are different between mobility users and delivery people. The startup carried out a pricing study for each profile, which generated a specific plan for last-mile professionals. In addition to the investment in electric bicycles itself, another example in technology was applying the internet of things to equipment: a system cuts off the engine and triggers the e-bike alarm as soon as an unusual pattern is detected.

Tembici aims to reach more than 25 million races annually this year. It also projects annualized revenue (December revenue multiplied by 12) of more than R$ 180 million in 2021. In 2020, revenue was R$ 100 million.

The moment calls for money for growth – but Martins emphasizes being careful not to end up like the competition.

“We are focusing a lot on expansion opportunities, but we will continue to maintain financial health – not least because each new bicycle placed on the street brings an interesting return on investment. We understand that the sustainability of accounts is critical to realizing our potential, including environmental and social. Just because of this sustainability, we went through turbulence that ranged from the competition to the pandemic”, says the co-founder.

