How to Download Free Fire Max on Android Phone or iPhone (iOS) | Battle Royale

Free Fire Max is the new version of Garena’s Battle Royale released this Tuesday (28). The new title offers an immersive experience through more realistic graphics, animations and sound effects. In addition, the game also has a unique feature called Creation Workshop, which allows players to create their own maps and compete with friends. Players can also use the same Free Fire account to log in to the enhanced version. Check out how to download Free Fire Max on Android mobile and iPhone (iOS) below.

🎮 Free Fire Max: check the minimum requirements to download the new game

1 of 16 Free Fire Max is the new version with more realistic graphics and sounds of Battle Royale from Garena — Photo: Playback/Garena Free Fire Max is the new version with more realistic graphics and sounds of Battle Royale from Garena — Photo: Playback/Garena

How to Download Free Fire Max on Android

To run on Google’s operating system, the new version of Free Fire requires the following minimum requirements: dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 2GB of internal storage and Android 4.4. The recommended ones are: octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, 4 GB of internal storage and Android 7. Check out how to download the game on Android.

Step 1. Access the Free Fire Max download page on TechAll and click “Download”. Then the website will redirect to the game page on the Google Play Store. In the store, click on “Install” to download the Battle Royale from Garena on your mobile phone;

2 of 16 Click “Download” on the FF Max page on TechTudo, then tap “Install” on the “Play Store” — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte Click “Download” on the FF Max page on TechTudo, then tap “Install” on the “Play Store” — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte

Step 2. After downloading, click “Play” to start Free Fire Max;

3 of 16 Tap “Play” to launch Free Fire Max — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte Tap “Play” to launch Free Fire Max — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte

Step 3. When starting, click “Confirm” to allow the game to save user account information for quick login;

4 of 16 Tap “Confirm” to allow access to read data — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte Tap “Confirm” to allow access to read data — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte

Step 4. Then, allow or deny the possibility of the game to access the mobile phone files;

5 of 16 Allow or deny FF Max access to mobile files — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte Allow or deny FF Max access to mobile files — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte

Step 5. Agree to the Free Fire Max terms of use by clicking “Okay!”;

6 of 16 Tap ‘Okay!’ to agree to the terms of use of the Free Fire Max — Photo: Reproduction/Nathalia Duarte Tap ‘Okay!’ to agree to the terms of use of the Free Fire Max — Photo: Reproduction/Nathalia Duarte

Step 6. Finally, login to Free Fire Max using Facebook, Google, VK or Twitter account.

7 of 16 To play on Free Fire Max, sign in with your Facebook, Twitter, VK or Google account — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte To play on Free Fire Max, sign in with your Facebook, Twitter, VK or Google account — Photo: Playback/Nathalia Duarte

How to Download Free Fire Max on iPhone (iOS)

To run on Apple cell phones, Free Fire Max requires at least: iPhone 6s, 3B of storage and iOS 11. The recommended requirements for the game are: iPhone 7, 4GB of storage and iOS 11. See, below, how to download the game on the iPhone.

Step 1. Access the Free Fire Max download page on TechAll, select the “iOS” option and click “Download”. Wait for the website to forward to the game page in the App Store and then click “Get” to start downloading the new version on the iPhone;

8 of 16 On the Free Fire Max page on TechTudo, click on “Download” and, on the App Store, tap on “Get” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo On the Free Fire Max page on TechTudo, click on “Download” and, on the App Store, tap on “Get” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 2. After downloading, click “Open” in the App Store to launch Free Fire Max;

9 of 16 In the App Store, click on “Open” to start Free Fire Max — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo In the App Store, click “Open” to launch Free Fire Max — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 3. Next, allow or deny the sending of game information such as alerts, warnings and sounds;

10 of 16 Allow or deny Free Fire Max notifications on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo Allow or deny Free Fire Max notifications on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 4. Accept the Free Fire Max terms of use by clicking “Okay!”;

11 of 16 Tap “Okay” to accept the Free Fire Max terms of use — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo Tap “Okay” to accept the Free Fire Max terms of use — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 5. At the end, use your Apple, Facebook, Twitter or VK account to enter the game.

12 of 16 Log in using your Apple, Facebook, Twitter or VK account — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo Log in using your Apple, Facebook, Twitter or VK account — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Gameplay Tips in Free Fire Max

Step 1. Before starting any game, download the Free Fire Max skin and map expansion packs by clicking the download icon at the top;

13 of 16 Click the download icon to download the Free Fire Max skin and map expansion packs — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo Click the download icon to download the Free Fire Max skin and map expansion packs — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 2. Click on the “Configuration” icon and then on the “Sensitivity” category to adjust the crosshair settings in the new version of Free Fire;

14 of 16 In “Settings”, adjust the Free Fire Max crosshair sensitivity settings — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo In the “Settings”, adjust the Free Fire Max crosshair sensitivity settings — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 3. After setting the crosshair sensitivity, click on “Controls” and on the “Custom HUD” option to adjust the sizes and placement of the buttons;

15 of 16 Click on “Controls” and then on “Custom HUD” to adjust the placement of the buttons — Photo: Playback/Leandro Eduardo Click on “Controls” and then on “Custom HUD” to adjust the placement of the buttons — Photo: Playback/Leandro Eduardo

Step 3. Return to the game lobby, choose your preferred mode and click “Take Off” to start the game;

16 of 16 After setting the HUD and sensitivity, choose your preferred mode and click “Take Off” — Photo: Leandro Eduardo/Reprodução After setting the HUD and sensitivity, choose your preferred mode and click “Take Off” — Photo: Leandro Eduardo/Reprodução

Okay, enjoy the game with more realistic graphics and sounds! Remember that Free Fire Max continues with the same mechanics and gameplay as the original version.