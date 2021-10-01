How to know if I fell in the fine mesh of the 2021 Income Tax? See the status of your declaration

canceled

Photo: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg The declaration was canceled by interest of the tax administration or by the taxpayer’s request. manual treatment

Photo: Agência O Globo The declaration is being analyzed and the taxpayer must await correspondence from the Revenue.

How do I know if I fell in fine mesh?

To find out if it fell into the fine mesh, the taxpayer must check the status of their declaration on the Revenue website or in the application.

When carrying out the consultation, you will be informed whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund.

INSS: Congress overturns Bolsonaro’s veto and suspends proof of life until the end of the year

Taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Refunds of statements that show inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his statement is correct.

Podcasts

To the point The Prevent Senior case and the practice of palliative care



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Fake News on the CPI agenda; Petrobras’ social program; high beer; security crisis in Ecuador





I fell into the fine mesh. What to do?

If there are pending issues, there are three alternatives:

Correct the Declaration presented, without any fine or penalty, by means of a rectifying Declaration, if there are errors in what was declared to the Internal Revenue Service. This correction will not be possible after the taxpayer has been subpoenaed or notified;

Wait for a notice from the Federal Revenue to present documentation explaining the pending issue presented in the Statement;

Virtually present all receipts and documents that attest to the declared amounts and indicated as pending in the Statement.

To present the documents, it is necessary to carefully check the guidelines of the DIRPF Processing Statement and formalize a Digital Process for the Fiscal Network through the e-CAC Portal.

Loan: Caixa announces mobile credit of up to R$1,000 with interest above the market

For information on the Malha Fiscal Digital Process, see Malha Fiscal – Customer Service, from the Onde Encontro space.

“The presentation of the documents, in this case, is the responsibility of the taxpayer, who can still be summoned or receive a release notification from the Federal Revenue”, informs the tax authorities.