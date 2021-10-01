I cannot remain silent in the face of a crime, Contarato tells CNN after homophobic attack

Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), head of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Pandemic, told CNN Brazil this Thursday (30) that “cannot be silent in the face of a crime” when commenting on the homophobic attack suffered on social networks.

Earlier, during a testimony by the Pocketnarist businessman Otávio Fakhoury, the senator took the floor to defend himself against a homophobic offense made by the deponent on Twitter.

“I cannot remain silent in the face of a crime. According to the decision of the Supreme Court, [homofobia] was equated with the crime of racism, one of the few that are unbailable in Brazil. Sexual orientation does not define character,” the senator told CNN.

Contarato, who is married to a man and has two black children, said that he spent the night before the testimony “without sleep”, reflecting on whether or not he should expose his personal life.

He, however, preferred to use the Pandemic CPI’s “featured” place to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ population — an acronym for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, transvestites, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more — in the country.

“It’s very sad to know that a person has such different values [referindo-se ao empresário Fakhoury], because he started his speech praising the curriculum, but character is priceless, and what defines character is not sexual orientation, gender and skin color”, he said.

To get an idea of ​​the violence against the LGBTQIA+ population, in 2020, for the 12th consecutive year, Brazil was the country that killed the most transsexuals and transvestites in the world, according to data from the National Association of Transsexuals and Transvestites (Antra). There were 175 transsexuals and transvestites murdered.

“I hope that anyone with prejudiced behavior understands that we are all equal before the law,” concluded Contarato.

understand the case

A publication by Fakhoury on social networks, in May this year, mocked a grammatical error by the senator, then insinuated that Contarato had been “captivated” by some other congressman, highlighting his sexual orientation.

“The delegate [Contarato], an open homosexual, maybe he was thinking about the perfume of someone there in that plenary,” wrote the manager.

On the occasion, the congressman had also commented on the testimony to the CPI of the former secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Fabio Wajngarten, saying that the former secretary should be arrested. According to him, the testimony had configured a “fragrant state”.

counteract homophobic offense

At the beginning of the testimony of the Pocketnarist businessman Otávio Fakhoury to the CPI of the Pandemic, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) took the floor to defend himself against a homophobic offense made by the deponent on social networks.

Fabiano Contarato’s response came in a brief moment when he assumed the presidency of the CPI, and happened after the deponent’s initial statements – who had highlighted family values ​​as constituents of his political-partisan performance.

“You are not a teenager. He is married, has children. Your family is no better than mine,” Contarato said. “Don’t think that it’s easy for me to be here and expose myself. What kind of image will I leave for my kids? What kind of image do you as a father leave for your children?”, said the senator.

“Sexual orientation, skin color and purchasing power do not define character. If you do this to me as a senator, imagine in Brazil that the most LGBTQIA+ population kills. The least you should do is apologize to the entire LGBTQIA+ population,” Contarato said.

“Nothing gives you the right to do what you did. There is no money to pay for this”, he added.

The deponent apologized to Fabiano Contarato: “Really, my comment was unfortunate, in a joking tone. However, it is a joke in bad taste. I declare that my comment was not intended to offend you, and I know that, if I did, it was profoundly,” said Otávio Fakhoury.