“I dated for two years without knowing he was an undercover cop,” says activist | From them

Reproduction/Instagram @herstorylondon Kate Wilson at a demonstration with other women also deceived by undercover police

Environmental activist Kate Wilson, 41, was tricked into a nearly two-year relationship with an undercover cop. She was in her twenties when she met her ex-boyfriend on a campaign for social justice, explains Metro UK. When she found out, Kate went to court and won the historic case against the London Metropolitan Police for violating her human rights. The police violated human rights when she began to have a relationship with the spy.

understand the case

Kate met an activist – who called himself Mark Stone – in 2003 and began an 18-month relationship with him, until she moved to Spain in 2005. They remained friends until 2010, when he was unmasked as a spy sent to infiltrate in the environmental movement as part of the Met’s National Public Order Intelligence Unit.

His real name was Mark Kennedy, and he was married and had children.

As a result, Kate filed a lawsuit against the Met (London Metropolitan Police) and the National Council of Chiefs of Police (NPCC) in the Court of Investigative Powers. She alleged that there were violations of freedom through inhuman and degrading treatment, her right to privacy and her right to freedom of expression.

The allegations of human rights violations were accepted, but they denied that officials other than Kennedy and her boss knew about the sexual element of the relationship.

court decision

But today’s ruling concluded that the Met’s allegations were “materially undermined by the sheer frequency with which Kennedy and others conducted sex without questions being asked or actions taken by senior officers.”

The court added: “We are led to the conclusion that either the senior officers were extraordinarily naive, totally unquestionable or chose to turn a blind eye to the conduct that was, certainly in the case of [Kennedy], useful for the operation.”

He concluded that the failure to prevent sexual intercourse from taking place amounted to unlawful discrimination against women. “This is not just the case of a renegade cop who took advantage of his undercover mission to satisfy his sexual tendencies, however serious this aspect of the case unquestionably is.” He added that there were “disturbing and regrettable failures at the most fundamental levels”.

Kennedy had sex with up to 10 other women during his Met deployment. In one of these cases, he was with a woman known only as ‘Lisa’ and the relationship lasted six years, when she discovered a passport in his real name.

More cases

He was one of half a dozen undercover officers of the Met’s National Public Order Intelligence Unit, or its “sister unit,” the Special Demonstration Squad. Ms. Kennedy also discovered that several people she considered friends were fellow officers undercover.

A secret police inquiry conducted last year found that more than 30 women were deceived about their dealings with police spies – the most recent of which only ended in 2015.

In a statement, she said: “The events in my case took place years ago, however, the failure of the police to protect women from sexual predators within their own ranks and the police’s attempts to criminalize the protesters are still very much issues. alive today.”