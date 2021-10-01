‘I have visual impairment and I was a bodybuilding champion at age 50’ – 10/01/2021

‘My story with visual impairment started when I was 27 years old. At that time, she had just passed a competition to act as a teacher in early childhood education. I worked for a month, but soon afterwards I discovered an anomaly in one of the eyes. Because it is a rare condition, about which doctors had little knowledge, I didn’t get an accurate diagnosis right away.

On the contrary, they believed that it could be a complication caused by cysticercosis, a disease caused by worms and that can affect vision. As it was considered serious, I had to undergo corrective surgery. Only at the time of the procedure did the professionals realize that this was not the real cause of my problem.

After surgery, I had numerous complications, including retinal detachments. As a result, I lost the function of this eye and had to undergo other operations in an attempt to correct what had caused my vision loss, but I was unsuccessful. Away from work, it took me more than two years to adapt to monocular vision. Due to my health condition and the long periods of rest in recovery after the procedures, which prevented me from being a teacher, I managed to retire.

After the adjustment period, I continued to live normally. One of my hobbies was physical activity, because I knew exercise was beneficial to my health. I liked going to the gym, but ended up stopping after I had a retinal detachment that required me to remain effortless.

“Four years ago, I received the news that I would lose sight in the other eye”

Four years ago, I began to realize that my vision was no longer the same. I dropped things on the floor and couldn’t see clearly anymore. After doing a medical investigation, I found out that I have a degenerative disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which gradually compromises the functioning of my eyes. I left the office not believing that this could be happening to me, because the possibility of losing my vision completely never even crossed my mind.

Laura found in the exercises a source of self-esteem Image: Personal collection

However, when I got home, my record dropped. My idea at first was that my life would end and that I would become a totally dependent person. So I retired for three days in order to live that pain. After this period, I, who have a lot of love for life, decided that I was too young to think like that. I was going to go on living and producing, I just wasn’t sure how to do it yet.

I got a month at the gym as a gift from a friend, as a stimulus to get back to exercising. In the beginning, I was afraid to make contact with the weight machines, because seeing a lot less, I was afraid of tripping or falling. But little by little I found an instructor who helped me with these issues and the feeling was very good, as if I belonged in that space and felt more alive there.

“I heard from a doctor that the best thing for me would be to stay quiet at home”

When I mentioned this to one of the doctors who accompanied me, however, I was very discouraged. He suggested to me that based on that diagnosis, the best thing for me would be to retire at home and just walk around the backyard, arm in arm with someone. Hearing that was terrible, because my desire was to be a part of society, to feel like everyone else.

When she decided to become an athlete, Laura and the people around her began to notice the changes in her body. Image: Personal collection

So I looked for another doctor, so that he could help me in the performance I had in training. I took the risk by asking if I could fulfill my dream of being an athlete and said that he could be sincere — because if I thought it would be best for me to give up on the idea, I would follow his recommendation. He welcomed me and responded with a phrase I will never forget: that I can do anything. That increased my desire to make it happen and I started to improve more and more in training.

Soon people began to notice an evolution in my body: I ​​started training and eating like an athlete. Seeing that I was able to achieve my goals, I got excited and started researching, without any pretense, about bodybuilding. I started following competitors on social networks and getting closer to this universe that, until then, was totally unknown.

“At age 50, I was asked to participate in a bodybuilding contest”

One day, I started interacting through social media with bodybuilder Fernando Sardinha. Seeing my profile, he invited me to participate in the Sardinha Classic championship, in Balneário Camboriú (SC), in the special category, aimed at people with disabilities. At the time, I didn’t think about everything I would have to learn, nor the difficulties I would have to face. I simply asked if I could have someone accompany me on stage and, given the positive response, I accepted the challenge and went.

I set up a team with a personal trainer, physical trainer, gym instructor and doctor, who embraced the idea. I had to overcome the difficulty of walking in high heels without losing my balance, something very difficult for me. Then I adapted my diet and training routines. Some days I could only eat carbohydrates, others only protein. I even ingested 6 liters of water in one day to keep my physique up to date. But, with each step taken, I felt more motivated to continue.

When the day of the event arrived, I was so well received by the people that I was thrilled to remember. Some days I feel invisible to society. Visually impaired people are seen as people who hinder the unbridled running of others. Often, they almost run me over in the street because they don’t have patience with my rhythm. But there, on stage, I saw myself as an equal. As I was the only woman competing in the category, I won — and I was invited by the judges to apply for others, as they consider that I have the potential to compete with people without disabilities as well.

Today I still have a small part of the central vision preserved, but I know I am in danger of losing it. Despite that, I feel like I’m starting and fulfilling a new career, something I couldn’t do in my youth. Thanks to the exercises, I have much more autonomy, strength, security and self-esteem — and I don’t intend to leave this universe anytime soon.” Laura Boppre Justino, 50 years old, bodybuilder, lives in Tubarão (SC)