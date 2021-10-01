‘I sat my hand on her’, wrote a medical student after assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

“Then get away from me (…), you don’t touch me anymore”.

This speech, by the 22-year-old medical student Gabriela Campos Duarte Machado, appears in a recorded video for her, to which g1 had access, in which the young woman asks her ex-boyfriend, José Flávio Carneiro dos Santos, 27, to stay away, after being assaulted by him, on September 23 (look above).

He was caught in the act, and released after paying R$5,000 bail.

The case came to light after Gabriela reported the attacks on social networks, on Sunday (26). Until this Thursday afternoon (30), the post had already registered more than 18 thousand reactions and many expressions of support, especially from other women.

While José Flávio was at the police station on Sunday, he even sent a message to a friend, saying: “I sat my hand on it, I’m stuck”.

In a note sent this Thursday afternoon, José’s defense lawyer said that he regretted “the “facts that occurred”, but said that it was a “one-off event”.

“The defense of José Flávio Carneiro dos Santos, comes to the public notice that his constituent deeply regrets the facts that occurred, hoping, however, that this specific fact is not used as it has been for the personal promotion of anyone, and , believing in justice, we repel the aggressions and threats to which the client has been compelled (….)”, the note said. Read the full note below.

Upon learning about the note released by her ex-boyfriend, Gabriela told g1 that “it doesn’t make sense to say that this is a promotion”.

“I’m doing this because I’m really afraid and blaming the victim is delegitimizing my courage to say everything I went through with him, so no one has the courage to talk about it, it’s really regrettable,” she said.

Two other women went to the police and filed police reports against José Flávio Carneiro dos Santos.

The occurrences were registered this Wednesday (29), in Belo Horizonte and in the city of São Paulo.

One of the police reports, to which g1 had access, was registered in the capital of Minas Gerais. The 26-year-old victim, who will not have his identity revealed in the report, was considered a friend of the student and accuses him of rape.

The young woman told the police that, on the morning of November 15, 2020, she woke up in José Flávio’s bed. When questioning him about what had happened, he said that the two had sexual intercourse and said: “Go back to sleep, tomorrow we’ll talk”.

The victim claimed in the police report that don’t remember what happened.

She reported that the day before, after having lunch with José, the two went to another bar, where she was going to meet other friends. At the site, they made use of alcoholic beverages and she said that she does not remember how she arrived at José Flávio’s house.

The occurrence was registered at the Specialized Police Service for Women of the Civil Police of Belo Horizonte.

‘Worst six months of my life’

The other police report against José Flávio Carneiro dos Santos was registered in the Center of São Paulo. In it, the 27-year-old ex-girlfriend reports physical and psychological abuse suffered for her during six months of relationship with the medical student.

Her identity will also not be disclosed in the report.

According to the young woman’s report to the police, she was spanked by José Flávio, in addition to being a victim of psychological violence.

“There was a time when, due to a crisis of jealousy because I received a message from a friend, we were on the road and he started verbally attacking me, throwing the car on top of cars and trucks threatening to kill us, pulling my head hard by the hair and forcing me to give him oral sex. In the midst of the outbreaks, he would push my head on the glass, throwing cars at others on the road, screaming that he wanted to kill us. I didn’t think I would get out of there alive,” said the victim.

Also according to her report at the police station, “every time” she tried to end the love relationship, he threatened to kill himself.

“He was planted on the doorstep of my house, these persecutions were very common, he didn’t accept the end at all. There are many stories, it was the worst six months of my life of constant physical and psychological aggression,” he said.

The victim also said that he struggles to recover the “psychological damage” caused by him after the attacks.

“Psychological torture was certainly the worst of all, jealousy attacks, name calling, control and prohibitions, it threw my self-esteem in the trash, I was never able to recover the psychological damage it caused me, the disturbances. I stayed up at night to have it peace, because during the day he drained all my energy with psychological abuse”.

O G1 he sought out the student’s defense attorney, Fernando Magalhães, on Thursday afternoon (30) and he said that will not comment on the two new accusations against José Flávio.

On Tuesday (28), the judge of the 3rd Domestic Violence Court, Richard Fernando da Silva, ordered protective measures against José Flávio.

With that, he is prohibited from approaching the young woman. The judge also ordered electronic monitoring.

After a repudiation note issued on Tuesday (28) by the academic directory of the PUC Minas Faculty of Medicine in Betim, in Greater Belo Horizonte, the university sent a note this Thursday (30) afternoon saying that “it constituted a Commission for the Control of Disciplinary Violations to investigate the disciplinary conduct of a student of the Medicine Course, Campus Betim, for a fact that also involves a student of the same course, as reported by the press and social networks.”

According to the note, the forecast for the completion of the “works of the aforementioned Commission, which will act in a reserved manner, is 30 days, according to the regulations of the Institution”.

Woman who suffered aggression from her ex-boyfriend receives contact from other victims

“I posted it to protect myself and protect the other girls,” said Gabriela.

In a conversation with g1, on Monday afternoon (27), she said that the latest attacks took place inside the ex-boyfriend’s apartment, in Savassi, a prime region of Belo Horizonte.

“This was the fourth time he hit me. We were coming back from a totally abusive relationship, but I was giving it a chance, it was still a secret. That’s when I saw a message from a girl saying she was his girlfriend, I asked and he already came on top of me,” said Gabriela.

Belo Horizonte student uses social media to report aggression from her boyfriend

Fainting and rescue of neighbors

The victim said he came to lock her in the bedroom, where he started to beat her. She also said that she even pretended that she was passed out so that her boyfriend would stop the aggressions.

“He only stopped when he heard the neighbors saying they were going to call the police. I was afraid of dying,” said the student.

The neighbors they heard Gabriela’s screams, they managed to break into the apartment and they took her to the police station, where a police report was registered.

“She had bleeding in her ear, her neck was very red, her arms, her legs. She didn’t have any major injuries, only the one in her ear, which was bleeding,” said a neighbor, who preferred not to be identified.

Paid bail and drank with friends

According to Gabriela, after being caught in the act and released on bail, José went out for a drink with his friends.

“After beating me, the next day, he went drinking with friends, as far as I knew, and I even saw on social networks that he traveled to São Paulo on Saturday to get a tattoo, in other words, normal life. I know he was arrested. he won’t be because he’s rich. I just want him away from me,” he said.

Gabriela said that after the publication on social networks, other girls came to her saying that they were also victims of aggression by the suspect.

chokes and punches

Gabriela said that their relationship was very troubled. The first time she was assaulted was on September 12, 2020. The second time was on January 2 of this year. The third was on April 7th. The fourth and last, on September 23rd.

“Things started out very subtle. One curse or another, surrounding me at the door of my house, insistence on the phone, a grip on my arm. Then they turned to strangulations and punches. I became an insecure person, jealous, fearful and incapable of discerning what it was love, care and attention. Why would I go back? Because I loved him so much and pretended that nothing had happened, but now I’m not afraid anymore, that’s enough, you know?”, he said.

The young woman went to court asking for protective measure against ex-boyfriend and said he hopes that “something will be changed”.

“I want him to suffer from it, to suffer the consequences, I don’t wish him bad, but I want him to change, to stay very far away from me”, wishes Gabriela.