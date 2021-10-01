Ibovespa drops 6.5% in September. See the actions that stood out

the month of September seemed endless to the Ibovespa, but the ‘traumatic’ 22 days of trading has finally come to an end. The main stock index of B3 started the period at 118.7 thousand points and ended at 110.9 thousand points, a drop of 6.5%. The negative highlight was the impasses surrounding the Chinese market.

Xi Jinping’s government has imposed restrictions on steel production in the China, which made the prices of iron ore, an input used to manufacture the metal, plummet. As a result, the shares of Vale (VALE3), which have a 12% weight on the Ibovespa, also accumulated a decrease of more than 20% from the beginning of the month until this Thursday (30). The aversion infected other sectors linked to commodities, such as steel, cellulose and oil.

Aside from Beijing’s interference with companies, one of China’s biggest real estate developers, Evergrande, has signaled that it could default on its $300 billion in debt. The fear that a bankruptcy would have a ripple effect in the markets, similar to what happened in the American real estate crisis in 2008, hurt the Brazilian stock exchange.

“It became increasingly clear that there should not be a much greater contagion (from the crisis at Evergrande) nor within China, much less in global markets”, says Rachel de Sá, head of Economics at Rico. “It is not a company that represents a relevant part of the debt market, it is not linked to great leverage in the rest of the world.”

The Rico expert also points out that the risk aversion surrounding Evergrande also had as a backdrop concerns about the pace of economic growth in China. “Mainly because the real estate sector accounts for a large part of the Chinese GDP, as well as infrastructure. All of this affects the commodities market, and this affects Brazil a lot, since 30% of our Stock Exchange is made up of companies linked to commodities”, explains Sá.

monetary policy and political risk

September was also marked by expectations regarding monetary policy. The US central bank (Fed) has started to signal that it will reduce stimulus from November, the process called ‘tapering’. “In other words, global liquidity will decrease and interest rates should not take so long to rise. We believe that it should happen in mid-2023, very gradually”, explains Sá. “All this also affects risk aversion in countries like Brazil.”

In the domestic scenario, the Brazilian Central Bank has indicated that the cycle of interest rate increases may be long, due to the escalation of inflation. According to the Focus Bulletin, Selic should end the year at 8.25% and the IPCA (index that measures inflation) at 8.5%, in a more challenging scenario.

Political noises continued as protagonists in September. On September 7, President Jair Bolsonaro made demonstrations against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that had a bad impact on the Ibovespa during the next day’s trading session. Discussions around the resolution of court orders and the increase in the IOF also hit the indicator throughout the month.

“All this turned sour and we had a stock market performing very poorly”, explains Pedro Serra, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “We now also have a shift in the perspective of risk and cost of capital. If the Selic was at 4% and the Exchange delivered 10%, that would be great, but if the Selic were to 10%, the return delivered by the Exchange should be much higher. All this movement causes a lot of stress.”

The 5 shares that rose the most

Company ticker Price on 09/30 Accumulated valuation in the month PetroRio PRIO3 BRL 25.0 31.0% Minerva BEEF3 BRL 10.4 25.3% Marfrig MRFG3 BRL 25.6 24.4% JBS JBSS3 BRL 37.0 19.1% BRF BRFS3 BRL 27.0 16.0% Source: Mario Goulart (O2 Research)

Petrorio (PRIO3): biggest high

PetroRio shares were the ones that rose the most in September, with an increase of more than 30% in the period, at R$ 25.05. Only this Thursday (30), the shares jumped almost 10%.

“The market today priced possible news that PetroRio would have made the biggest bid for the Albacora complex, a very relevant field that is part of Petrobras’ divestment process,” says Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “But it is not yet possible to know how Petrobras will unfold this.”

According to Arbetman, after PetroRio carried out follow ons (stock offerings) in the market, the company is well capitalized to make investments.

Featured Refrigerators

Among the best performances, the slaughterhouse sector also stood out a lot. Marfrig (MRFG3), Minerva (BEEF3), JBS (JBSS3) and BRF (BRFS3) occupy the list of the highest valuations of the month. Highs ranged between 16% and 30%. For Pedro Serra, the fact that companies have revenue in dollars, which rose 5.6% in the month, helped to push up the roles.

“When we talk about JBS and Marfrig we are practically talking about American companies”, explains Serra. “We also had that event of Marfrig buying BRF, which left the expectation in the market that later on the company could make a bigger move, even propose a merger.”

This is also the view of Sérgio Berruezo, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “Basically nothing special happened in the sector in September. On the contrary, there was even an embargo from China on Brazilian meat due to atypical cases of mad cow disease”, he says. “What happens is that the Brazilian stock market has fallen a lot and with this idea of ​​tapering by the Fed and the opening of the interest curve, growth companies were more harmed. Refrigerators, in turn, end up not fitting into this. They are dollarized companies, disconnected from the domestic reality.”

The 5 stocks that fell the most

Company ticker Price on 09/30 Accumulated valuation in the month Inter BIDI11 BRL 46.6 -31.2% Inter BIDI4 BRL 15.6 -28.6% VIA VIIA3 BRL 7.7 -25.7% American AMER3 BRL 30.9 -24.9% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 BRL 14.3 -21.3% Source: Mario Goulart (O2 Research)

Inter (BIDI11 and BIDI4): the main drop

Inter’s shares stand out not only as the biggest lows of the month, but as the only assets of a financial institution. The company, which is preparing to exit B3 and fly to Nasdaq, saw assets melt over the course of September. In the last five days alone, BIDI11 and BIDI4 fell 20% each.

In the wake of the casualties is the scene for technology companies. With the rise in interest rates, growth companies such as Inter tend to be negatively impacted as they depend more on financing. The news published by Broadcast about Inter making extraordinary provisions on its balance sheet also scared the market. The company, however, denied the information.

“Earnings before provisions are stable. But the operational is bad (-6%). So there was provision in the 2nd quarter, and possibly in the 3rd as well,” says Mario Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research.

The sector that stood out the most in terms of declines in the month was online retail. Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) were the main falls in the sector. Next appear the papers of e Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

For specialists, greater risk aversion in the Brazilian market mainly affects companies linked to growth and the domestic market, such as companies focused on online retail and physical stores. “These stocks have a stronger adherence to risk appetite. In other words, when investors, especially foreigners, are willing to buy the stock market and add risk to the portfolio, these companies tend to perform well. When the opposite happens, they tend to perform poorly”, explains Serra.

However, recent declines do not mean that the results of these companies turned bad in the third quarter. “The basis for comparison is very strong, because in the pandemic these companies grew a lot, capitalized, because we were almost forced to buy online during the lockdown”, explains Serra. “Going forward, what I see of caution for these companies is competition, which in fact is increasingly fierce. A competition that will be fought on freight policies, delivery speed and arrival of new entrants, such as Shopee and Alibaba.”

And in October?

For October, the view is that the market will continue with volatility and risk aversion, with fiscal and political risks still on the radar. “It’s difficult for us to understand exactly where the market is going,” says O2’s Goulart.

This is also the view of João Vítor Freitas, investment analyst at Toro. The specialist highlights the negative surprise that the stock market had on Thursday (30), closing of the month, and which should have consequences for the coming weeks.

“In the domestic scenario, we had the fiscal risk coming back strongly to the radar, after the positive surprise on the unemployment rate (this morning)”, he explains. “The main factor was this possibility of including an extension of emergency aid in the PEC of precatório. The market has been waiting for a solution to the court orders for a long time and this extension ended up scaring a lot, putting at risk the gradual improvements we are having in the fiscal issue.”

However, a smoothing scenario is expected, especially for retail. According to Toro Investimentos, despite retailers, mainly related to e-commerce, having suffered in September, the perspective is that such strong corrections will not happen again in October. In the brokerage, the main recommendations in the segment are Marisa (AMAR3) and Via (VIIA3).

“We are starting the last quarter of the year, and the seasonal increase in retail demand at this time implies an improvement in sales and consequently in the numbers of companies,” stated Toro in a report.

Ágora Investimentos also sees Vale (VALE3) as an asset that remains interesting to have in the portfolio. The house does not see a rupture scenario in which metallic commodities continue to devalue despite recognizing that in the coming weeks these inputs could fluctuate.

“We hope that the Chinese government will limit the impact of the damage, but we see the possibility of volatility in the ore in the short term”, says the company, in a report. “Even under an estimated $90 iron ore for 2022 and spot exchange, Vale would generate $20 billion in EBITDA and $7 billion in FCF (free cash flow).”

