Ibovespa falls on fiscal fears and has worst month since pandemic peak | finance

The local variable income market once again reflected the fears of financial agents on two different fronts: the US monetary policy and the tax issues in Brasilia, with rumors of the extension of the emergency aid , which marked the business throughout the third quarter. So, the Ibovespa ended the day in a fall, closed its worst month since the height of the pandemic , in March 2020, and accumulated a fall of almost 13% in the third quarter.

The main index of the local variable income market closed the session at 110,979.10 points, down 0.11%, close to the lowest levels observed in the session, of 110,743 points. In the highs of the day, the index scored 112,371 points, up 1.13%. The aggregate financial volume traded on B3 today was R$35.255 billion. With today’s drop, the Ibovespa ended the month of September down 6.57% and the quarter with losses of 12.48%.

Among blue chips, performance was mixed. Vale ON rose 0.58%, taking a ride on high iron ore prices in China. Petrobras PN retreated 0.58%, while Itaú PN and Bradesco PN rose 0.10% and 0.14%, respectively. Banco do Brasil ON fell 1.80% and Ambev ON fell 1.29%.

Abroad, comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell have once again awakened fears of a faster withdrawal of stimulus in the United States. In testimony to the House Banking Services Committee, the president of the US central bank said that “if necessary, the Fed will use the tools to control very high inflation.”

The speech triggered an instantaneous downturn in New York stock indices, and was reflected in the local market as well. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed the session down 1.19%, the Dow Jones retreated 1.59% and the Nasdaq closed down 0.44%.

According to Mauro Rached, head of Daycoval Investimentos, the monetary policy of the United States continues to be the factor of greatest attention to financial agents, since, in his words, it is the master of the markets. “But we also have to separate what the Fed says from what the market interprets from what the Fed says.”

For him, even though the Fed has indicated that the tapering could be ended in the middle of next year, the speed of reduction of stimulus may be slower, depending on the reaction of the financial markets themselves. “The Fed is going to do a dynamic exercise. If there is further monetary tightening from a sharp drop in stocks and a rise in interest rates, the Fed could end up expecting more,” he says.

Given the signs that the American economy was indicating a very strong economic recovery, Daycoval had already been reducing its recommendation for variable income and, in particular, fixed income, due to the prospect of an increase in Treasuries interest rates and its effects on assets locations.

In the local scenario, investors again reported discomfort with the possibility of an extension of the emergency aid outside the spending ceiling after rumors that government officials were increasing pressure to measure extraordinary spending.

According to Fernando Siqueira, variable income manager at Infinity Asset, the spending ceiling was a way of slowly solving the public debt problem. “The solution was to solve the problem in the medium and long term. Now what we see are just attempts at maneuvering to get around this ceiling. And we don’t know what is being put in place, there is just an effort to spend more”, claims.

For him, assets mostly responded to fiscal risks today, which was reflected in the interest rate curve. “If the rise in interest rates were only due to changes in monetary policy perspectives, we would have seen a cooling dollar. That’s not what happened,” he says.

Given the prospect of a more challenging scenario for risky assets in global markets, with the withdrawal of stimulus in the US and a poor economic growth prospect for Brazil next year, the manager claims to have a preference for more defensive stocks, of companies that have higher profit margins, low indebtedness and exposure to the global market.