Ibovespa has a negative 3rd month and investors still see a cloudy horizon

The Brazilian stock market reversed at the last minute and closed down this Thursday, extending losses into September, the third month in a row in the red, with agents still pessimistic for the medium term, given the deterioration of scenarios for inflation and growth in Brazil and abroad.

The country’s main stock index, the Ibovespa (IBOV) had a decrease of 0.11%, at 110,979.10 points, ending the month with an accumulated loss of 6.57%. Since the beginning of July, the devaluation has reached 12.48%. The day’s financial turnover was 35.5 billion reais.

According to market professionals, the behavior of the index illustrated investors’ horizons for the coming months, with a correction in the shares of high-growth companies, most affected by the monetary tightening cycle in Brazil and in the world, and recovery in commodity sectors.

For Toro Investimentos analyst João Vitor Freitas, in addition to high interest rates around the world to contain inflation, affecting the still fragile economic activity, medium-term business should still reflect fears of energy crises in China and Europe, and the end of the US bond-buying program.

“In the case of Brazil, there is still noise in relation to the fiscal framework,” said Freitas. Economists have cited the growing risk that the Bolsonaro government will adopt populist measures as the country grows. approaches the presidential elections in 2022.

In this context, BTG Pactual mentioned in a note that the cycle of high interest rates could make the flow of new funds for shares in the country fall to a lower level than it has been seen since 2016.

The predominantly negative feeling showed up in this session, since better-than-expected unemployment data in Brazil for July were insufficient to sustain the index in the blue. Shares linked to consumption and the real estate sector were among the bearish highlights

Highlights

Petrorio (PRIO3) jumped 9.5%. The company competes in a consortium for the purchase of the Albacora field, offered for sale by Petrobras (PETR4), which fell 0.58%.

Credit Suisse said in a statement that PetroRio’s victory in the dispute would be transformational for the company.

Valley (VALLEY3) rose 0.58% on the heels of the rise in the price of iron ore in China to a maximum of three weeks. In the metals sector, Usiminas (USIM5) gained 2.7%, while Csn (CSNA3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) had an increase of 3.05% and 3.95%, respectively.

Locaweb (LSAW3) gained 4.9%, underlining the recovery of some shares in technology and e-commerce companies that had been severely punished.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 2.9% and Totvs (TOTS3) had an advance of 1.75%.

On the opposite end, Interbank (BIDI11) followed the debacle of recent weeks and dropped another 7.3% as investors ditched shares of high-growth companies that should be more affected by the rising interest rate cycle.

Meluze (CASH3) fell 3.8%.

Cvc (CVCB3) lost 3.9%, with the investor also selling shares linked to tourism and aviation, after a brief recovery.

embraer (EMBR3) declined by 1.9%, Blue (BLUE4) had a low of 1.7% and Goal (GOLL4) retreated 0.9%.