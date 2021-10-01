Ibovespa is down 6.6% in September, the worst monthly drop since March 2020: will the negative scenario continue?

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa closed on a fall this Thursday (30) and deepened losses in September, which totaled 6.57%, making this month the worst benchmark since March 2020, when the index plummeted 29 .9% at the height of crash of the coronavirus.

This month was marked by a series of negative national and international factors. Starting with the crisis of the Three Powers, whose moment of highest spirits was the demonstrations on September 7th, which resulted in a drop of 3.78% the following day.

After tempers were calmed on the 9th with the intervention of former president Michel Temer, with the famous letter in which President Jair Bolsonaro waved peace to the Supreme Court (STF), the external news soon became a source of concerns, first with the crisis of the Chinese developer Evergrande and then with the rise in yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds and the Chinese energy crisis.

“The debate on whether the withdrawal of stimuli in the United States could take place this year has heated up and the 10-year interest rates of the US Treasury – which are practically a marker for the market – increased by 18.7%, reaching 1.56%, which affected negatively the stock exchanges in general”, say Felipe Nascimento, chief economist at InvestSmart, and Sara Paixão, research and content assistant at the same company.

Economists believe the dollar could strengthen in coming months if China’s problems persist.

On the other hand, they saw the public accounts data released yesterday as positive. “This month, the consolidated public sector registered a surplus of R$ 16.7 billion, 1.29% of the [Produto Interno Bruto] GDP. For comparison purposes, the value is very close to R$ 18 billion more than the amount for the new Bolsa Família (Auxílio Brasil)”, points out the InvestSmart team.

Today, the Ibovespa fell in the wake of the performance of American stock exchanges, which had its worst month in September amid concerns about inflation, the Chinese real estate sector and the energy crisis in China and in European countries. The Dow Jones was down 1.59% to 33,843 points, the S&P was down 1.19% to 4,307 points and the Nasdaq retreated 0.44% to 14,448 points.

Despite the negative day, the news that the US Congress approved the bill that prevents the abrupt suspension of federal services in the country, the so-called “shutdown”, due to a stoppage in investments, was well received.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.11% to 110,979 with a financial volume traded of R$34.028 billion.

In exchange, the commercial dollar closed the trading session at a high of 0.29% to R$ 5.446 in purchases and R$ 5.446 in sales. In September, the US currency appreciated by 5.3% against the real. The dollar futures maturing in October, in turn, operated with gains of 0.39%, at R$ 5.439 in the after-market.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 rose by one basis point to 7.19%, DI for January 2023 rose seven basis points to 9.19%, DI for January 2025 advanced eight points -base at 10.27% and DI for January 2027 had a positive variation of nine base points at 10.66%.

Also in the United States, continuous requests for unemployment insurance came in worse than expected, with 362,000 requests, compared to 351,000 the previous week. the projection Refinitive was 335,000 orders.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months.

Here in Brazil, the Central Bank revised its forecasts for inflation, which should end the year at 8.5% according to monetary authority estimates. The BC reiterated a message in the Copom minutes about its intention to raise the Selic again by 1 point at the October meeting. Abroad, expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) tightens monetary policy in the coming months.

“The report reinforces that the BC is ready to place interest where necessary, in order to make inflation converge to the target. According to projections, the Selic at 8.5% seems to be the floor for the end of the cycle. In this way, there would be room for an even higher interest rate. We did not change our Selic forecast at 8.25 in 2021 and 8.75 in 2022”, he says.

The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) showed an unemployment rate of 13.7% in the quarter ended in July. The data was better than expected. The median expectation of consensus Refinitive the unemployment rate was 13.9% in July.

In Asia, markets closed on the worst quarterly performance since the start of the pandemic, amid negative news from Chinese developer Evergrande and weaker data on Chinese activity.

complicated quarter

It was not an easy quarter for the Brazilian stock exchange, which lost more than 15 thousand points in the period. Also in July, the Ibovespa reached close to 130 thousand and in September, it touched 107 thousand points. The drop was driven by a combination of internal and external factors that gave investors no rest.

Also in July, the government’s proposal for the second phase of the Income Tax reform was presented, bringing a point that hit the stock market hard: the taxation of dividends, which are currently exempt from taxation. “Many people were left out of the Stock Exchange waiting for this proposal to be consolidated”, recalls Pedro Secchin, partner at Golden Investimentos.

To make matters worse, the progress of structural reforms was hampered by a crisis in the relationship between the powers, which came to a head with the demonstrations on 7 September.

Also in Brasilia, Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) aggravated the political noise and the fiscal issue returned to the fore, with the extension of emergency aid and the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria.

“The fiscal concern weighed heavily, with the uncertainty that the government would adopt a more populist bias, as the elections approached”, says Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

The escalation of inflation continued and the Central Bank responded by raising interest rates. Selic started the quarter at 4.25% and ended September at 6.25%. For analysts, the rise of two percentage points brought discounts to the Stock Exchange. “Interest rate has a very harmful effect on the Stock Exchange. You reduce the valuation and creates opportunity costs for investors to stay in fixed income,” says Secchin.

And the monetary authority signals that the interest rate hike is not yet over. The escalation of inflation continues, with extra pressure from fuel and energy costs, with a shortage of rain and the risk of blackout. The energy crisis, in fact, is a problem that has gained a global dimension, with a shortage of gas in Europe and coal in China. The Chinese government wants to decarbonize its economy a few months away from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, forcing industries, including dozens of steelmakers, to cease their activities.

“Chinese industries have been reducing their consumption of iron ore and we see a direct impact on Vale’s shares,” says Peterson Silva, allocation strategist at Ébano Investimentos. On the Chinese side, there was also the crisis at Evergrande, the second largest Chinese developer and which almost went bankrupt, leaving investors fearful with a risk of contamination.

Low visibility going forward

The fourth quarter of 2021 begins with additional uncertainties. The fiscal situation in the United States has entered investors’ radar, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is increasingly signaling that the period of economic stimulus is nearing its end. This means that a rise in interest rates could be at hand, as well as the purchase of government bonds could end soon. “In the United States, the concern with inflation will be increasingly important,” says Cozzolino, from Levante.

“Short-term expectations continue to be one of volatility. We have low visibility about the future and we continue to have all these factors weighing on our actions”, says Silva. For the strategist, it is important for investors to focus on higher quality companies, capable of growing in a challenging scenario and avoiding companies that have greater exposure to the cost of energy, such as industries.

“It is also worth allocating them to companies with less dependence on the domestic market and greater exposure to the international market, as they take advantage of the excess liquidity that economic stimuli have injected into the economies,” he says.

Amauri Silva, investment adviser at PHI Investimentos, believes the fourth-quarter bias is negative, with a number of issues that should not be resolved in the short term. “In the uncertainty of scenarios like this, it is necessary to have resilience, strategy review and allocate only to assets with good prospects regardless of the scenario. Keeping a good cash flow and taking advantage of more expressive drops to complement the portfolio”, he says.

For Pedro Secchin, the stock market is cheap, but the question is when the market will start to move again. According to him, the fourth quarter may also define names that will compete in next year’s presidential election, and a candidate of the so-called “third way” could help unlock business.

