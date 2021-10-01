Ibovespa opens on a bullish following the move abroad with news of drug against Covid; dollar falls

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa started the first trading session of October on a high, in a session marked by news on the development of a new drug against Covid-19, as well as data on inflation in the United States and Europe. In September, the Brazilian stock market dropped 6.6% and had the worst performance in 18 months. Abroad, the indices, which also suffered losses in the period, operate with a lot of fluctuation.

The month started negative for the main world exchanges, but turned this morning amid information about the development of a drug against covid-19 by the pharmaceutical company Merck, helping to encourage the markets.

“It makes sense for the news to cheer up the markets, even though what was weighing on was not Covid-19, but concerns about energy supplies, especially gas,” says Roberto Attuch, CEO Ohmresearch.

“Our market has been penalized a lot more in recent months and it seems that this breather has the capacity to make the shares move around here a little”, Markets specialist at InfoMoney.

On the radar of indicators in the United States, the core personal spending index for August rose 0.3% compared to July. In 12 months, the indicator accumulates high of 4.3%. The data came above the forecast of economists heard by Dow Jones. Considered this Friday’s main indicator, the core personal spending index is used as the basis for Federal Reserve decisions and is therefore closely monitored.

Increasingly, the Fed has signaled that it can raise interest rates and reduce stimulus measures, given the advance of inflation in the United States.

Also in the United States, the possibility of stoppage of a part of the government was ruled out for at least the next two months. Both the US Senate and House passed a short-term bill that is expected to keep the government afloat until December 3rd. The text was signed last night by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Congressional Spending soap opera, however, is far from over. Lawmakers have yet to vote on another bill that provides for $1 trillion in infrastructure investments and has divided politicians, including within the Democratic wing itself.

At 10:17 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.68% to 111,729 points.

The real started the month ahead of the dollar, after having the worst quarterly performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning, the commercial dollar operates in a drop of 0.56%, to R$5.415 on purchase and R$5.416 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 dropped 0.58% to R$5.436.

In the futures interest market, which earlier operated at a slight increase: the DI for January 2022 operates close to stability at 7.18%; DI for January 2023 operates at a slight drop of four basis points, at 9.12%; DI for January 2025 drops five basis points to 10.20%; and DI for January 2027 also recorded a negative variation of five basis points at 10.58%.

The S&P 500 futures, which also ended September with the worst performance since March last year, advanced 0.25%; Dow Jones futures advanced 0.30% and Nasdaq futures traded up 0.11%.

Oil prices retreat on the international market, with the prospect that the Organization of Oil-Producing Countries and Allies (OPEC+) will encourage its members to increase the production of the raw material. Brent barrel for December 2021 retreats 0.5% to $77.92; WTI for November 2021 trades at $74.47, down 0.75%.

Stock exchanges in Europe started the month of October at a low, even as they eased losses due to novelties in the treatment of Covid-19.

Eurozone inflation is still on the radar. The price data, which had already been observed with concern, increased 3.4% in September, the biggest change in 13 years. The index was driven by higher energy costs, with demand for gas in Europe intensifying as winter in the northern hemisphere approaches.

At 10 am (GMT), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.28%. In London, the FTSE 100 was operating stable with a drop of 0.57% while the DAX, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, was operating at a decrease of 0.27%.

Asian markets closed on a fall. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.31% on Friday. In South Korea, Kospi lost 1.62%.

Chinese stock exchanges will be closed for a week from this Friday due to a public holiday. But concerns about the energy crisis in China should continue to rule the markets. Investors should also continue to monitor the situation of Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant, which has faced serious financial problems.

Petrobras dividend fund

In his weekly broadcast on social media on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) again defended a vote on a bill that fixes the ICMS levied on fuels in the States and spoke about the possibility of creating a fund that could cushion the fluctuation in fuel prices.

“Create a regulatory fund. Seeing the profit of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), the one that comes to the federal government, for us, nobody is going to get their hands on anything. Could it be that this money from Petrobras that comes to us will be, I am asking, will it be, I am not saying that it is a billionaire profit, we cannot convert and go to this regulatory fund?”, asked Bolsonaro.

The president took advantage of the live to make it clear that he will not interfere with the pricing policy: “if I fix it, it complicates the situation”.

According to the cover story of the newspaper O Globo, after Petrobras contributes R$ 300 million to subsidize LPG to poor families, the government is considering creating a gas voucher for low-income families, especially Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

The proposal for the creation of the gas voucher is being studied by the Ministry of Citizenship, and there is no cost estimate for the program.

The rise in gas canister prices is one of the main factors driving inflation, along with the rise in electricity prices. The country is going through a serious water crisis that affects the production of hydroelectric plants.

corporate radar

BRF (BRFS3)

The Board of Directors of BRF approved this Thursday the creation of a buyback program of up to 3,696,858 common shares, under certain conditions, informed the company in a material fact.

According to the company, the purpose of the program is to fulfill obligations and commitments assumed in the scope of stock option plans, which have already been approved at meetings.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras confirmed at the end of yesterday’s trading session that it had received binding offers from two consortia for the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, with bids that could exceed US$4 billion for both assets.

The consortia participating in the binding phase are PetroRio/Cobra and EIG Global Energies Partners/Enauta/3R Petroleum.

Petrobras also said that it is analyzing the offers and that the beginning of the negotiation phase will be submitted to the decision of the company’s executive board, after the conclusion of the analysis of the offers.

“The company clarifies that the conclusion of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals”, said the company.

The sale of the Albacora fields would represent a victory for Petrobras, which is selling dozens of assets in an attempt to reduce debt and concentrate investments in the prolific pre-salt areas.

Overcome (UGPA3)

At an extraordinary general meeting, Ultrapar presented to the shareholders the offer of preemptive rights for the subscription of redeemable shares and acquisition of sold shares issued by the subsidiary Oxiteno, sold in August to Indorama for US$1.3 billion.

Shareholders will have 30 days to, in proportion to their participation, subscribe at least 36,457,574 and at most 42,891,264 shares issued and acquire 35,102,127 shares sold. According to the company, the two transactions have to be adopted together, that is, shareholders cannot opt ​​for one transaction or the other.

MRV (MRVE3)

Construction company MRV announced that it has completed the sale of a development in Florida, USA, for US$ 123 million in General Sales Value (PSV).

According to a relevant fact, the sale of the Banyan Ridgee Tamiami Landings units brought to MRV a net income of US$ 57.5 million and a gross profit of US$ 33.1 million.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclinicas signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Unity, a group of oncology clinics in Brazil, with 24 units in 5 states and the Federal District. The agreed amount is R$558 million paid in cash and 45,765,246 shares.

“If completed, the operation will allow the increase of the presence of the Oncoclínicas Group in the Federal District and in the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, in addition to marking the company’s entry into the northern region of Brazil (State of Amazonas )”, states the company in a material fact. According to the group, the purchase will also allow the company to expand into the interior of the state of São Paulo.

Considering the conclusion of the operation, Oncoclinicas’ adjusted Ebitda estimated for the 12 months following the closing, after the incorporation of the estimated synergies, will be approximately R$145 million. The transaction must be approved by the shareholders of Oncoclínicas and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique has announced the purchase of three internet providers and fiber optic assets in Santa Catarina: MKS NET SC, TVC and Fibramaxx. The acquisitions together add up to around 33 thousand customers, which together represent 10% of the company’s current customer base in the state, and are part of its growth strategy, where it already has market leadership in fiber optic technology, and to encompass the as many cities as possible. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

MKS NET SC has over 20 years of experience in the broadband internet segment in Itapema, Balneário Camboriú, Navegantes, Bombinhas and Porto Belo. It has approximately 21 thousand customers served by fiber optic technology. According to the relevant fact, Unifique, which already has a presence in the cities above, expands its operations with great potential for synergy arising from the dilution of fixed costs of its operation and the increase in revenue from the services to be offered to the new customer base and potential customers of the acquired fiber optic network.

Stapar (ALPK3)

Estapar informed that it maintains negotiations at an advanced stage for the potential acquisition of Zul Digital, through the purchase of a portion of the company’s shares and incorporation of the shares issued by Zul Digital by the company.

“The characteristics of the potential acquisition, including the price per share, exchange ratio and the final structure, are subject to the conclusion of negotiations of the definitive documents in terms satisfactory to the parties involved, as well as the possible approval of the shareholders of the companies involved, of so that there is no guarantee that the Potential Acquisition will be successfully concluded”, states the company in a material fact.

Neogrid (NGRD3)

Neogrid signed a purchase contract with Lett, a company specialized in digital trade marketing (online sales strategy), and aims to connect brands and consumers to create shopping journeys in e-commerce.

The acquisition value is R$ 38.454 million, which represents 3.6 times the ARR (annual recurring income), and comprises an initial payment of approximately 57% of the value and three installments maturing in 120, 360 and 720 days.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil confirmed on Thursday that on September 13, it raised US$ 750 million in senior debt securities (bonds), maturing on September 30, 2026 and with a coupon of 3.25% per annum. financial settlement took place yesterday.

