Ibovespa Resists Negative Outward and Rises on Full Corporate Agenda By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the São Paulo stock exchange rose this Friday, going against the trend of higher risk assets abroad, in a session punctuated by an extensive schedule of corporate announcements by domestic companies.

Around 12h, the showed an appreciation of 0.7%, at 111,760.98 points, after having closed the day before at a low of 0.1%, with an accumulated loss of 6.57% in September, the third month in a row in the red. The financial turnover in this session was 9.17 billion reais.

Without the reference to China’s markets, which will be closed for a week due to a local holiday, news from abroad was quite negative, with data showing that the euro zone reached a 13-year high in September and maintained its upward trajectory in August In the USA.

In a note to clients, the chief economist at Modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira, stated that external influence should weigh throughout the session, but that there is “room for recoveries”.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO INTER UNIT (SA:) rose 2.8%, after the digital bank announced that it will bring forward the preview of the third quarter results to next Monday. The paper has accumulated a loss of 45% since its high in July, amid the worsening market and speculation that the bank would make extra provision for losses, which Inter denied this week.

– JBS (SA:) rose 1.2%, after the food company announced in the morning that BNDESPar had canceled the process of selling the company’s shares.

– DEXCO (SA:) had an increase of 5%, after Credit Suisse raised the target price of the paper, from 27 to 30 reais.

– MRV (SA:) advanced 5.45%. The construction company announced the day before that it has completed the sale of a development in Florida for 123 million dollars in General Sales Value (PSV).

– ALLIAR (SA:) had an increase of 1.6%. The medical diagnostics company announced in the morning the resignation of Fernando Terni as CEO, a function that will be accumulated by Ricardo Dupin, vice president of operations.

– FLEURY (SA:), which in August had announced preliminary studies for a possible purchase of Alliar, fell 1.6%.

– VALE (SA:) was down 0.1%, while PETROBRAS (SA:) was up 1%, on a moderately positive day for commodities stocks.

– BTG PACTUAL UNIT (SA:) grew by 2.3%, pulling the line for recovery also among large banks. ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) grew 1%, while BRADESCO (SA:) increased 1.4%.

– Outside the index, ONCOCLÍNICAS (SA:) was up 7.8%, after announcing a binding agreement to purchase 100% of the smaller rival Unity in an operation of around 1.1 billion reais.

– BIOMM (SA:) had an appreciation of 6.5%. The company signed an agreement with CanSino (HK:) to supply the vaccine against Covid-19 Convidecia in Brazil.