Ibovespa starts the month on a high; Inter bank fires in the morning By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The starts this first morning of October, appreciating 0.62%, at 10:40 am. The shares of Banco Inter (SA:), Dexco (SA:) and Azul (SA:) are the ones that climb the most in the index. On the other hand, Suzano (SA:), Fleury (SA:) and Petz (SA:) are the main highlights among the falls.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Qualicorp (SA:) – In order to expand its sales and customer service channels, Qualicorp announced the launch of its physical store network, Qualistore. The first eight units are located in malls in the metropolitan regions of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The papers retreat 0.15%, to R$ 19.96.

Petrobras (SA:) – President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned this Thursday, 30, in a live broadcast on social networks, the possibility of passing on dividends from Petrobras to a regulatory fund that can modulate the rise in fuel prices, today one of the villains of . According to the Chief Executive, he discussed the possibility with the president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montezano. “We have to find a solution for this,” said Bolsonaro, regarding the advance in fuel prices.

Petrobras said it had unsuccessfully completed negotiations with Ultrapar (SA:) Participações for the sale of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul. The state-owned company also announced that it had received binding offers from two consortia for the Albacora and Albacora Leste, with bids that could exceed US$ 4 billion for both assets. The shares advance 0.51%, to R$ 27.37.

Overcome (SA:) – At an extraordinary general meeting, Ultrapar presented to the shareholders the offer of preemptive rights for the subscription of redeemable shares and acquisition of sold shares issued by the subsidiary Oxiteno, sold in August to Indorama for US$1.3 billion. Shareholders will have 30 days, in proportion to their interest, to subscribe at least 36,457,574 and at most 42,891,264 issued shares and acquire 35,102,127 shares sold. The shares rise 0.54%, to R$ 14.82.

Neogrid (SA:) – Neogrid signed a purchase contract with Lett, a company specialized in digital trade marketing (online sales strategy), and aims to connect brands and consumers to create shopping journeys in e-commerce. The acquisition value is R$38.454 million and comprises an initial payment of approximately 57% of the amount and three installments maturing in 120, 360 and 720 days. Assets soar 6.56%, at R$ 4.71.

Banco do Brasil (SA:) – On September 13, Banco do Brasil raised US$750 million in senior debt securities (bonds), maturing on September 30, 2026 and with a coupon of 3.25% per annum. According to the statement, the proceeds will be used to repurchase US$724.567 million of senior debt previously issued by the Bank, maturing in 2022 (coupon of 3.875% pa). The shares appreciate 0.35%, at R$29.

BRF (SA:) – On Thursday, BRF’s Board of Directors approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 3,696,858 common shares, subject to certain conditions. Shares retreat 0.19%, at R$27.04.

Braskem (SA:) – The first share offering for the divestment of shareholders’ stakes in Braskem (SA:BRKM5) should take place in the fourth quarter and could reach R$9 billion, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The shares rise 0.10%, to R$59.40.

Santander (SA:) – Santander Brasil acquired credit recovery company Liderança Cobranças, which has four offices in the country, according to the Broadcast column. Assets appreciate 1.23%, at R$19.

Comgás (SA:) – Comgás announced the extension of the contract with the State of São Paulo until 2049 for the concession of piped gas distribution service, extending the operation. The original contract was signed in 1999. The shares rise 3.40, to R$151

Camil (SA:) – The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the acquisition of the “Marca Seleto” of Jacobs Douwe Egberts BR Comercialização de Cafés (JDE Brasil) by Camil Alimentos. The papers advance 0.30%, to R$ 9.90.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced that its agricultural aviation division ended September with an accumulated of 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold in the year, which represents a 100% growth compared to the total registered throughout 2020. Assets increase 1.04% , at R$23.37.

Interbank – Banco Inter brought forward the date of disclosure of its operational preview for the third quarter to October 4, before the opening of the market. The shares soar 8.57%, at R$ 50.65.

Raizen (SA:) – Raízen informed that it will invest approximately R$ 150 million to build a new electricity generation unit from sugarcane bagasse, increasing its production capacity by 105,000 MWh/year. Assets advance 2.54%, to R$ 7.28.

Hi (SA:) – Oi entered into with Globenet Cabos Submarinos (“Investor”) the Investment Agreement and Other Covenants, whose purpose is the sale of shares representing the control of SPE InfraCo to the Investor. The papers retreat 0.59%, to R$ 1.68.

IRB Brasil (SA:) RE – The risk rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings maintained at “brAAA” the IRB Brasil RE issuer credit rating on the National Brazil scale, with a stable outlook. Shares rise 1.06%, to R$ 4.78.