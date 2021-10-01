Ibovespa surpasses 112,000 points supported by commodities and international exchanges By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index was up on Thursday, following the majority positive trend in international markets and supported, above all, in commodity stocks.

At 11am, the showed a 0.94% appreciation, at 112,152.21 points. With an accumulated fall of 6.5% in September until the day before, the index should confirm in this session the third month in a row in the red. The financial turnover of the session totaled 6.3 billion reais.

China’s equity markets rallied as weaker-than-expected industrial activity in September raised expectations of a easing of monetary policy, while sectors that are big energy consumers reacted after Beijing stepped up efforts to quell fears of electricity shortages.

European stock indices were also pointing up, as were Wall Street indicators, where investors appeared to be counting on the US Senate vote this morning to extend government funding until Dec. 3, sending the package to the House, before arriving for President Joe Biden’s sanction.

On the domestic front, the focus was on news that the unemployment rate dropped from 14.1% in the 2nd quarter to 13.7% in the moving quarter through July, a better-than-expected figure, which provided relief for company stocks linked to consumption, which had been in sharp decline recently.

Sabesp (SA:) rose 3.1%, after the company announced the previous night approval for the government of São Paulo to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss options for restructuring the water and sanitation company, which the government paulista evaluates privatizing. In a statement, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) considered the move positive, but noted the tight deadline for the sale of the company, given the election calendar.

PetroRio had a jump of 6.8%. The company competes in a consortium for the purchase of the Albacora field, offered for sale by Petrobras (SA:), which fell by 0.4%. O Credit Suisse (SIX:) said in a statement that the victory of Petrorio (SA:) would be transformational for the company.

Vale (SA:) rose 2.9%, in the wake of the rise in the price of the in China to the maximum of three weeks. The company announced the regularization of train circulation in the Mariana (MG) complex. In the metals sector, Usiminas (SA:) gained 3.95%, while CSN (SA:) and Gerdau (SA:) had an increase of 4.7% each.

GPA (SA:) had an increase of 3.6%. Magazine Luiza (SA:) had a 2.9% increase, in terms of free ride data on unemployment in Brazil, which came out better than expected.